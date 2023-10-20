Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) questionable to play vs. Colts

It might sound unnecessarily redundant, but considering how Watson's injury status has evolved since first suffering it in a Week 3 win over the Titans -- including a last-second scratch in Week 4 and vague messaging from the team before Watson spent another Sunday in street clothes in Week 6 -- the repetitive questions regarding otherwise minor details are required.

For the first time since Week 4, it sounds as if the Browns believe there is a legitimate chance Watson could play. And if he can't, backup P.J. Walker -- who helped the Browns upset the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 -- will play in his place, per Stefanski.

Earlier this week, Watson revealed his injury was not simply a shoulder contusion, but an issue related to his rotator cuff. He explained he hasn't felt right, and wouldn't return to action until he knew he could play without putting the team "in jeopardy."