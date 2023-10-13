Around the NFL

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) ruled out; PJ Walker to start vs. 49ers

Published: Oct 13, 2023 at 11:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss his second straight game due to a bruised rotator cuff.

The club officially ruled out Watson for Week 6's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Watson suffered the shoulder injury on a third-quarter run during the Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Browns thought the starter would play in Week 4 against Baltimore, but he was scratched from the contest on game day.

Related Links

The hope in Cleveland was the bye-week rest would allow Watson to return against the 49ers, but he missed practice all week and didn't even make it to questionable status on the Friday injury report.

In three starts in 2023, Watson has completed 63.7 percent of 102 attempts for 678 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has yet to have a 300-yard passing performance in nine starts with the Browns. Cleveland has not scored more than 27 points with Watson as the starter and has scored 14 or fewer points in four of the QB's nine games.

With rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggling in the Week 4 start (0 TD, 3 INTs, 4 sacks), the Browns will turn to P.J. Walker, who will be called up from the practice squad. Walker started seven games with the Carolina Panthers over the past three seasons.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) ruled out vs. Bills

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) will not play in the team's Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills, per head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Broncos releasing pass rusher Frank Clark after no trade materializes

Unable to find a trade partner, the Denver Broncos are releasing pass rusher Frank Clark today, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Philadelphia Eagles look to maintain perfect all-time record vs. New York Jets in Week 6

Ahead of Sunday's showdown at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles sit 12-0 all-time against the New York Jets, which is the best win-loss record by one team over another all-time, per NFL Research.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (finger) expects no restrictions on Monday vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert doesn't expect the injured finger on his non-throwing hand to affect him in Monday night's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'Luckily for us, our defense has been playing great'

The Kansas City Chiefs offense struggled in the red zone on Thursday night but QB Patrick Mahomes was thankful for the defense to step up against the Denver Broncos. 
news

Broncos HC Sean Payton: End-of-half timeout a 'boneheaded mistake' in 19-8 loss to Chiefs

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton inexplicably called a timeout after a third-down sack with 22 seconds left in the first half of Thursday night's 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After the defeat, Payton admitted his brain fart, saying he thought it was third down. "That's a boneheaded mistake by me," he said after the game.
news

Fearless: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shines in prime-time win despite ankle injury

Travis Kelce shrugged off any distractions along with his ankle injury to turn in another stellar performance against the Broncos -- which has also become a standard -- in the Chiefs' 19-8 Week 6 win.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Broncos on Thursday night

Nick Bolton, Justin Reid and the Chiefs defense led the way Thursday night as Kansas City defeated Denver for its 16th straight win over its AFC West foe. 
news

Week 6 Thursday inactives: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (ankle) active for Thursday night vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is officially active for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos.