Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) ruled out; PJ Walker to start vs. 49ers

The hope in Cleveland was the bye-week rest would allow Watson to return against the 49ers, but he missed practice all week and didn't even make it to questionable status on the Friday injury report.

In three starts in 2023, Watson has completed 63.7 percent of 102 attempts for 678 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He has yet to have a 300-yard passing performance in nine starts with the Browns. Cleveland has not scored more than 27 points with Watson as the starter and has scored 14 or fewer points in four of the QB's nine games.