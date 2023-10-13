Bold Predictions

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Josh Allen, Bills' D set records; C.J. Stroud finally throws first interception

Published: Oct 13, 2023 at 11:53 AM

Throughout the 2023 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 6 schedule).

Michelle Magdziuk

Josh Allen posts eight touchdowns against the Giants, breaking the NFL record for most scores in a single game. The current league record stands at seven TDs, with four quarterbacks hitting that number since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger: Drew Brees (Week 8, 2015), Nick Foles (Week 9, 2013), Peyton Manning (Week 1, 2013) and Mark Rypien (Week 11, 1991). 


Allen has been a wildly prolific scorer in Buffalo since 2020, piling up 163 total touchdowns in 61 games (playoffs included). He gets an A+ matchup this week against the Giants, who are allowing the fourth-most points in the NFL this season, while Allen currently leads the league with 14 total touchdowns. Per Next Gen Stats, no defense has fewer QB pressures this season than New York's. In related news, Allen is completing nearly 80 percent of his pass attempts when not under pressure in 2023. He is about to give us a show on Sunday night! 

Eric Edholm

C.J. Stroud’s record-setting INT-less streak ends this week. Not spicy enough? OK, fine. Second-year Saints CB Alontae Taylor will be the one to break it, snagging the first pick of his NFL career. Taylor has been up and down, but seems to have settled in recently. This New Orleans defense is riding a high after shutting out New England and will try to rattle the rookie’s cage early. Stroud's been pretty terrific, but he has thrown a few in harm’s way.

Marc Ross

The Ravens’ receivers had too many errors (seven drops) last week, ultimately leading to Baltimore’s loss at Pittsburgh. The Ravens find their groove this weekend in London, as Lamar Jackson records his first 300-yard passing game since Week 2 of 2022 and rookie Zay Flowers posts his first 100-yard receiving game as an NFL player.

Matt Okada

Week 6 features a Friday the 13th, just a couple weeks out from Halloween, so it feels fitting to spotlight the scariest matchup of the week. The Bills’ defense (which leads the NFL with 21 sacks) is going to break the league's single-game sack record against the Giants’ offense (which leads the NFL with 30 sacks taken) with a spooky 13 sacks!


And since I'm a fantasy guy, here's the fantasy spin: Start running back James Cook and the Bills D/ST (of course) and sit all your Giants (except Saquon Barkley, if he plays). This one’s gonna get ugly.

Marcas Grant

The Bears’ offense is clicking, and DJ Moore is at the center of it. Over the past two weeks, Moore has 16 catches for 361 yards and four touchdowns. This week, he gets a woebegone Vikings defense that ranks 22nd against the pass. Look for Moore to continue his streak of at least eight catches and 120 yards.

Michael Florio

Quentin Johnston has just 44 receiving yards on the season, but expect the rookie wideout to be a larger part of the Chargers’ offense coming out the bye. With the defensive attention on Keenan Allen, Johnston steps up and has a breakout game on the Monday night stage with 100-plus yards against the Cowboys. 

Joel Smyth

Joe Burrow is back and so are the Bengals. After two weeks on the road, Burrow returns home, where he's posted four of the five 400-yard passing games of his young career. I’m predicting an explosion game of 400-plus yards to make up for lost time. The Seahawks rank dead last versus fantasy wideouts. Great news for a quarterback with Ja’Marr Chase on his side of the ball.

Maurice Jones-Drew

Bijan Robinson has been as advertised in the first five games of his NFL career, racking up 510 scrimmage yards and two receiving touchdowns. The Falcons rookie provides his best effort yet in Sunday’s game against the Commanders, racking up 150 scrimmage yards and THREE touchdowns.

