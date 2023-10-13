NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Josh Allen, Bills' D set records; C.J. Stroud finally throws first interception

Josh Allen posts eight touchdowns against the Giants, breaking the NFL record for most scores in a single game. The current league record stands at seven TDs, with four quarterbacks hitting that number since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger: Drew Brees (Week 8, 2015), Nick Foles (Week 9, 2013), Peyton Manning (Week 1, 2013) and Mark Rypien (Week 11, 1991).





Allen has been a wildly prolific scorer in Buffalo since 2020, piling up 163 total touchdowns in 61 games (playoffs included). He gets an A+ matchup this week against the Giants, who are allowing the fourth-most points in the NFL this season, while Allen currently leads the league with 14 total touchdowns. Per Next Gen Stats, no defense has fewer QB pressures this season than New York's. In related news, Allen is completing nearly 80 percent of his pass attempts when not under pressure in 2023. He is about to give us a show on Sunday night!