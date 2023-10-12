Fantasy football 2023 Week 6 sleepers: Back to Dak in prime time?

Trying to make Dak Prescott a sleeper pick after last week’s game feels like a tough sell. Prescott was pulled in the fourth quarter for Cooper Rush as the Cowboys were utterly routed by the 49ers. It felt like a mercy mission after Dak threw three interceptions to fast-track the game out of control. When the dust settled, Prescott had fewer than five fantasy points -- a new low output in what is becoming an underwhelming season.





The silver lining here: The Chargers are not the 49ers. Not by a longshot. San Francisco continues to be one of the tougher defenses on fantasy quarterbacks. The Bolts are one of the most QB-friendly. Los Angeles is allowing nearly 300 passing yards per game. That’s after you factor in games against Raiders rookie backup Aidan O’Connell and a Titans passing attack that ranks among the NFL’s worst. Certainly, Dak and the Cowboys can muster a semblance of a passing game. Prescott is mostly likely already starting in two-QB formats. Now he has low-end QB1 vibes in Week 6.