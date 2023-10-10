Rank's Flex 150

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 6

Published: Oct 10, 2023 at 02:35 PM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.

NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:

  • (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
  • (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
  • (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.

TEAMS ON BYE:

  • Packers
  • Steelers

JUMP TO:

FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50

Table inside Article
Rank Position Rank Week 6 Opponent
1. Christian McCaffrey RB1 at Browns
2. Bijan Robinson RB2 vs. Commanders
3. Stefon Diggs WR1 vs. Giants
4. Tyreek Hill WR2 vs. Panthers
5. Tony Pollard RB3 at Chargers
6. Ja'Marr Chase WR3 vs. Seahawks
7. DJ Moore WR4 vs. Vikings
8. DK Metcalf WR5 at Bengals
9. Austin Ekeler RB4 vs. Cowboys
10. Davante Adams WR6 vs. Patriots
11. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR7 at Buccaneers
12. Travis Kelce TE1 vs. Broncos
13. CeeDee Lamb WR8 at Chargers
14. A.J. Brown WR9 at Jets
15. David Montgomery RB5 at Buccaneers
16. Cooper Kupp WR10 vs. Cardinals
17. Isiah Pacheco RB6 vs. Broncos
18. James Cook RB7 vs. Giants
19. Kyren Williams RB8 vs. Cardinals
20. Raheem Mostert RB9 vs. Panthers
21. Chris Olave WR11 at Texans
22. Puka Nacua WR12 vs. Cardinals
23. Josh Jacobs RB10 vs. Patriots
24. Breece Hall RB11 vs. Eagles
25. Travis Etienne Jr. RB12 vs. Colts
26. Kenneth Walker III RB13 at Bengals
27. Michael Pittman Jr. WR13 at Jaguars
28. Calvin Ridley WR14 vs. Colts
29. DeVonta Smith WR15 at Jets
30. Alvin Kamara RB14 at Texans
31. Derrick Henry RB15 vs. Ravens (London)
32. Deebo Samuel WR16 at Browns
33. Jaylen Waddle WR17 vs. Panthers
34. Mike Evans WR18 vs. Lions
35. Keenan Allen WR19 vs. Cowboys
36. Jordan Addison WR20 at Bears
37. Nico Collins WR21 vs. Saints
38. Adam Thielen WR22 at Dolphins
39. Saquon Barkley RB16 at Bills
40. Rhamondre Stevenson RB17 at Raiders
41. Alexander Mattison RB18 at Bears
42. Brian Robinson Jr. RB19 at Falcons
43. Tyler Lockett WR23 at Bengals
44. Terry McLaurin WR24 at Falcons
45. Brandon Aiyuk WR25 at Browns
46. D'Andre Swift RB20 at Jets
47. Garrett Wilson WR26 vs. Eagles
48. Marquise Brown WR27 at Rams
49. Amari Cooper WR28 vs. 49ers
50. Sam LaPorta TE2 at Buccaneers
  • Bijan Robinson has scored at least 10 fantasy points in all five games he's played in his NFL career. He's responsible for a quarter of the Falcons' total touchdowns this season (two of eight). Washington has allowed 14 offensive touchdowns in 2023. 
  • Stefon Diggs has nine red-zone targets this season, tied for the second-most in the NFL. He also has five receiving touchdowns, tied for the league lead.
  • Tony Pollard's 27 red-zone rushing attempts are tied for the most in the league. The Chargers' defense has been very generous to opponents in 2023, ranking 24th in points allowed.
  • Joe Burrow looks like he's back, which is amazing. And here's a PSA for anybody out there who enjoys fantasy football: If you have a receiver who is chirping about not getting the ball enough, start him. That guy will go off. Ja’Marr Chase is the latest example. Chase finished with 52.2 fantasy points on Sunday after posting 57.6 points combined in the first four games of the season. He is the fifth player since 1950 to record 15-plus receptions and three receiving touchdowns in a game. And here I thought having DJ Moore on Thursday night was going to be enough to propel me to victory. Spoiler alert: It was not.
  • Speaking of DJ Moore, he has a great matchup this week against the Vikings. Moore is averaging 3.24 fantasy points per target this season. It's becoming increasingly clear that Justin Fields is going to target him almost exclusively. He's going to see so much volume. I want my guy Tyler Scott to get into the mix. But it looks like Moore and Cole Kmet are going to be the target monsters.
  • I love DK Metcalf this year. He's had at least 12 fantasy points in each game this season. I'm enthusiastic about the matchup against the Bengals, who are still working through some things on defense.
  • Happy for my guy David Montgomery. He's had at least one touchdown in each game he's played in for Detroit this season, tallying six touchdowns in total. He might just best former Lion Jamaal Williams' league-high 17 last season. 
  • Cooper Kupp wasted no time getting back in the swing of things again for the Rams, who peppered him with targets Sunday in his first game of the season (12 targets, eight catches, 118 yards). And now he's got a pretty decent matchup on tap against the Cardinals. The best part of Kupp's return was that Puka Nacua, who launched his rookie breakout in Kupp's absence, was also involved in the offense (11 targets, seven catches, 71 yards, one TD). These two are going to be a menace. 
  • In the wake of De'Von Achane's knee injury, Raheem Mostert is back among the top 10 RBs. That's it for Dolphins backs this week, though I should note Jeff Wilson is worth a stash; he's eligible to come off IR this week.
  • My "guarantees" have hit it over the past few weeks. Actually, I missed out on Breece Hall. On Fantasy Live, I said he was going to be the RB2 in scoring last week. I was wrong. He was the RB3. I'll try to be better for all of you. Hall had 22 rushing attempts, which is significant because the Jets talked about taking off the training wheels -- and they certainly followed through. 
  • I keep wondering if Travis Etienne is going to be The Guy. I'm keeping Tank Bigsby on my bench. Etienne was great in Week 5, racking up 30 touches for 184 scrimmage yards and two TDs. The only downside was that Travis posted that he was going against himself in fantasy football. I think he's fine with it.
  • DeVonta Smith is going to have a breakout this week, right? Right? Oh man, I'm starting to feel like I'm in that Anakin Skywalker-Padme meme.
  • How about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Mike Evans has at least 17 fantasy points in three of four games this season. He's gobbling up all of the end-zone targets, as he leads the Buccaneers with five. Presuming the hamstring injury that took him out in Week 4 won't hinder him coming out of the Week 5 bye, he's an appealing play. 
  • In light of Justin Jefferson's placement on IR with a hamstring injury, Jordan Addison would be the add this week -- if he were still available in your league. He's probably not. So take a look at K.J. Osborn (WR37).
  • Rhamondre Stevenson had another rough go of it on Sunday. He's still playing 66.4 percent of the snaps, though. And with Bill Belichick starting over again, he's going to need to lean on Stevenson.
  • Terry McLaurin was a bit of a disappointment against the Bears. You wanted -- we all wanted -- big numbers from him, but he finished with four catches for 49 yards. He leads Washington in targets, receptions and receiving yards. But he didn't have a single red-zone target against Chicago week.

FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 6 Opponent
51. T. J. Hockenson TE3 at Bears
52. Gabe Davis WR29 vs. Giants
53. Chris Godwin WR30 vs. Lions
54. Dameon Pierce RB21 vs. Saints
55. Joe Mixon RB22 vs. Seahawks
56. Jonathan Taylor RB23 at Jaguars
57. Zay Flowers WR31 vs. Titans (London)
58. Jahmyr Gibbs RB24 at Buccaneers
59. D'Onta Foreman RB25 vs. Vikings
60. Zack Moss RB26 at Jaguars
61. Emari Demercado RB27 at Rams
62. Mark Andrews TE4 vs. Titans (London)
63. Roschon Johnson RB28 vs. Vikings
64. DeAndre Hopkins WR32 vs. Ravens (London)
65. Christian Kirk WR33 vs. Colts
66. Jerome Ford RB29 vs. 49ers
67. Cam Akers RB30 at Bears
68. George Kittle TE5 at Browns
69. Zach Charbonnet RB31 at Bengals
70. Tank Dell WR34 vs. Saints
71. Drake London WR35 vs. Commanders
72. Elijah Moore WR36 vs. 49ers
73. K.J. Osborn WR37 at Bears
74. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR38 at Bengals
75. Robert Woods WR39 vs. Saints
76. Tyler Higbee TE6 vs. Cardinals
77. Antonio Gibson RB32 at Falcons
78. Kareem Hunt RB33 vs. 49ers
79. Miles Sanders RB34 at Dolphins
80. Evan Engram TE7 vs. Colts
81. Jahan Dotson WR40 at Falcons
82. Tyler Boyd WR41 vs. Seahawks
83. Rachaad White RB35 vs. Lions
84. Zach Ertz TE8 at Rams
85. Skyy Moore WR42 vs. Broncos
86. Jerry Jeudy WR43 at Chiefs
87. Michael Thomas WR44 at Texans
88. Tee Higgins WR45 vs. Seahawks
89. Darren Waller TE9 at Bills
90. Logan Thomas TE10 at Falcons
91. Jaleel McLaughlin RB36 at Chiefs
92. Gus Edwards RB37 vs. Titans (London)
93. Tyler Allgeier RB38 vs. Commanders
94. Tony Jones Jr. RB39 at Rams
95. Jakobi Meyers WR46 vs. Patriots
96. Chuba Hubbard RB40 at Dolphins
97. Dallas Goedert TE11 at Jets
98. Courtland Sutton WR47 at Chiefs
99. Tyjae Spears RB41 vs. Ravens (London)
100. Cole Kmet TE12 vs. Vikings
  • Gabe Davis has been really good. On Sunday, he became the first Bills receiver since Sammy Watkins in 2015 to log at least one receiving touchdown in four consecutive games. 
  • I'm hopeful opportunity will lead to points for Dameon Pierce. He's had 21-plus touches in back-to-back games. But he's one of two players with 90-plus touches and only one touchdown this season. Joe Mixon is the other player in that category.
  • Jonathan Taylor is back. He logged six carries and 10 offensive snaps with the Colts, but his workload will presumably be ramped up. Is THIS the week that happens? Maybe not. But he's going to be a force at some point. Just look at how great Zack Moss has been running in this offense. 
  • Keep track of the Bears' injuries at running back. Roschon Johnson could get an opportunity to be the lead back if he returns this week. Otherwise, D’Onta Foreman is the next man up.
  • DeAndre Hopkins looked like vintage DHop with 22 fantasy points coming off 11 targets on Sunday. We'll get to see him in action in London this week against the Ravens. I love these London games, even being on the West Coast. Mostly because we get to watch the game before the kids wake up.
  • George Kittle has 10 receiving touchdowns over Brock Purdy's 10 career regular season starts. Travis Kelce is dealing with an ankle sprain. But it's been Sam LaPorta who has crushed it. He's currently the TE1 in fantasy points this season.
  • I might not have Dallas Goedert (TE11) high enough this week. He enjoyed a huge breakout against the Rams last week, logging season highs in targets (nine), catches (eight) and yards (117), and scoring his first TD of the year. He's now had at least seven targets in three of his last four games. And he's got a great matchup against the Jets, who have allowed the most fantasy points per game to tight ends this year.

FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 6 Opponent
101. Cole Kmet TE13 vs. Vikings
102. Josh Reynolds WR48 at Buccaneers
103. Terrace Marshall Jr. WR49 at Dolphins
104. Rashid Shaheed WR50 at Texans
105. Curtis Samuel WR51 at Falcons
106. Rashod Bateman WR52 vs. Titans (London)
107. Josh Palmer WR53 vs. Cowboys
108. Javonte Williams RB42 at Chiefs
109. Jerick McKinnon RB43 vs. Broncos
110. Kendre Miller RB44 at Texans
111. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR54 vs. Ravens (London)
112. Jake Ferguson TE14 at Chargers
113. Kyle Pitts TE15 vs. Commanders
114. Michael Wilson WR55 at Rams
115. David Njoku TE16 vs. 49ers
116. Quentin Johnston WR56 vs. Cowboys
117. Tutu Atwell WR57 vs. Cardinals
118. Kendrick Bourne WR58 at Raiders
119. Matt Breida RB45 at Bills
120. Gerald Everett TE17 vs. Cowboys
121. Hunter Henry TE18 at Raiders
122. Braxton Berrios WR59 vs. Panthers
123. Dalton Schultz TE19 vs. Saints
124. Justice Hill RB46 vs. Titans (London)
125. Devin Singletary RB47 vs. Saints
126. Donovan Peoples-Jones WR60 vs. 49ers
127. DJ Chark WR61 at Dolphins
128. Kadarius Toney WR62 vs. Broncos
129. Brandin Cooks WR63 at Chargers
130. Chig Okonkwo TE20 vs. Ravens (London)
131. Joshua Kelley RB48 vs. Cowboys
132. Tank Bigsby RB49 vs. Colts
133. Jameson Williams WR64 at Buccaneers
134. Marvin Mims Jr. WR65 at Chiefs
135. DeVante Parker WR66 at Raiders
136. Rashee Rice WR67 vs. Broncos
137. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR68 at Raiders
138. Allen Lazard WR69 vs. Eagles
139. Brandon Johnson WR70 at Chiefs
140. Jonathan Mingo WR71 at Dolphins
141. Kenneth Gainwell RB50 at Jets
142. Darnell Mooney WR72 vs. Vikings
143. Darius Slayton WR73 at Bills
144. Hayden Hurst TE21 at Dolphins
145. Josh Downs WR74 at Jaguars
146. Ezekiel Elliott RB51 at Raiders
147. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR75 vs. Broncos
148. Dalton Kincaid TE22 vs. Giants
149. Michael Gallup WR76 at Chargers
150. Samaje Perine RB52 at Chiefs
  • Justice Hill is a player I don't trust, even with so many vacancies at the running back position. He's had fewer than 60 scrimmage yards in each game, and his value is heavily touchdown-dependent. 
  • Don't look now, but Rashee Rice has totaled seven red-zone targets over the last three weeks. He leads all Chiefs receivers in targets and receptions this year. 
  • Josh Downs had a great week, logging six targets, six receptions and 97 receiving yards. His yards-per-catch figure with Gardner Minshew at QB this season (9.2) is not as eye-catching as it is with Anthony Richardson (14.0), but the target volume has been higher with Minshew (20) than Richardson (13). I want to see how things go with Minshew while Richardson is out before I make Downs a true recommendation.

