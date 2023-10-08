Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looking to 'start all over' after second straight blowout loss

"It was 31-0 at the end of the third quarter," Belichick said when asked why he took Jones out. He later confirmed Jones would remain the starter, saying, "there was a lot of problems -- it certainly wasn't all on him."

Jones stayed on the sidelines as New England took the field for its first offensive possession of the fourth quarter. The third-year QB never recovered from what was a rough start after throwing a pick-six before finding his first completion in the game. Even when the Patriots found some traction on the ensuing possession, Chad Ryland missed a 48-yarder, which ended up being the closest New England would come to scoring in the entire game.

"Really just not being ready to go, I guess," said Jones, who finished 12-of-22 passing with two interceptions and a fumble. "As an offense, you want to go out there, you've practiced all week, and you feel confident. So, definitely want to get improvement on that. Not any of these games are not starting off very hot, so just gotta improve."

The Patriots mustered a season-low 156 yards of total offense against the Saints and failed to reach the red zone. With a rushing attack mustering just 45 yards (2.5 YPC), an offensive line providing unreliable protection (Jones' pick-six and fumble came under duress) and wideout Ty Montgomery dropping a pass that resulted in a second INT, Jones' struggles on Sunday shouldn't be seen as an individual failure.

Patriots center David Andrews -- one of the longest tenured players and leaders on the team -- also recognizes the overall issues plaguing a Patriots team that hasn't found the end zone since the second quarter of Week 3.

"I got belief in everybody," Andrews told reporters after the game. "I got belief. If they're on this football team, they're here for a reason, right, including myself, including everybody in that locker room, right? We're all here for a reason, we're all here for a purpose. We just gotta go out there, do a better job as a football team overall. We've got to do a better job helping him. Everybody's gotta do a better job."