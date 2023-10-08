News roundup

2023 NFL season, Week 5: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Published: Oct 08, 2023 at 10:06 AM
Around the NFL Staff

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday:

  • Buffalo Bills linebacker ﻿Matt Milano﻿ suffered a knee injury in the first quarter against the Jaguars and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Milano was carted from the sideline to the locker room with an apparent cast on his leg, per the NFL Network broadcast. Defensive tackle ﻿DaQuan Jones﻿ (pec) is doubtful to return.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars left guard Walker Little (knee) is questionable to return against the Bills.

