2023 NFL season, Week 5: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday:
- Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano suffered a knee injury in the first quarter against the Jaguars and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Milano was carted from the sideline to the locker room with an apparent cast on his leg, per the NFL Network broadcast. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (pec) is doubtful to return.
- Jacksonville Jaguars left guard Walker Little (knee) is questionable to return against the Bills.