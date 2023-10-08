Bills LB Matt Milano likely out for season with broken leg, knee injury

The Buffalo Bills endured a loss on Sunday in London beyond their 25-20 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Linebacker Matt Milano suffered a fractured leg in the contest and is also feared to have a season-ending knee injury, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. An MRI will be conducted to check on Milano's ACL, Rapoport and Garafolo added.
Milano logged three tackles in just 11 snaps before going down in the first quarter, after which he was carted from the sideline to the locker room with an air cast on his leg.
The Bills trailed the entire game in his absence, giving up 474 total net yards and 29 first downs.
Milano, a seventh-year LB, was coming off a season in which he made the Pro Bowl and was named an All-Pro for the first time. He had kept that momentum going through the first month of 2023, delivering for Buffalo's defense with 27 tackles, two interceptions, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.
This marks the second straight week the Bills have seen a player suffer a season-altering injury -- cornerback Tre’Davious White tore his Achilles against the Dolphins in Week 4 -- and several other defenders were banged up throughout today's game, including defensive tackle DaQuan Jones getting knocked out with a pectoral injury.
The Bills will return to the United States with a 3-2 record, injuries stacking up and questions at the linebacker position.