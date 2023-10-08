Around the NFL

Bills LB Matt Milano likely out for season with broken leg, knee injury

Published: Oct 08, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Buffalo Bills endured a loss on Sunday in London beyond their 25-20 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Linebacker Matt Milano suffered a fractured leg in the contest and is also feared to have a season-ending knee injury, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. An MRI will be conducted to check on Milano's ACL, Rapoport and Garafolo added.

Milano logged three tackles in just 11 snaps before going down in the first quarter, after which he was carted from the sideline to the locker room with an air cast on his leg.

The Bills trailed the entire game in his absence, giving up 474 total net yards and 29 first downs.

Milano, a seventh-year LB, was coming off a season in which he made the Pro Bowl and was named an All-Pro for the first time. He had kept that momentum going through the first month of 2023, delivering for Buffalo's defense with 27 tackles, two interceptions, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

This marks the second straight week the Bills have seen a player suffer a season-altering injury -- cornerback Tre’Davious White tore his Achilles against the Dolphins in Week 4 -- and several other defenders were banged up throughout today's game, including defensive tackle DaQuan Jones getting knocked out with a pectoral injury.

The Bills will return to the United States with a 3-2 record, injuries stacking up and questions at the linebacker position.

news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Packers-Raiders on Monday night

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down four things to watch for when the Green Bay Packers face the Las Vegas Raiders on "Monday Night Football."
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones exits loss to Dolphins with neck injury

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones exited Sunday's game versus the Miami Dolphins with a neck injury he suffered in the fourth quarter and has been ruled out. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers right shoulder injury in win over Titans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback ﻿Anthony Richardson﻿ exited Sunday's win over the Titans with a right shoulder injury. X-rays on the shoulder were negative, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 5 Sunday.
news

Bears RB Khalil Herbert to miss multiple weeks with ankle injury; Chicago adds Darrynton Evans

The Bears will be without their leading rusher for some time. Running back ﻿Khalil Herbert﻿ is expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury suffered in Chicago's Week 5 win, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 5 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee/rest), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) expected to play

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee/rest) and CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) are all expected to play Sunday against the Steelers. 
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) not expected to play Sunday against Dolphins

Giants RB Saquon Barkley is not expected to play for the New York Giants' Sunday showdown with the host Miami Dolphins due to a high ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

QB Brock Purdy: 49ers-Cowboys rivalry 'no secret' ahead of Sunday's game

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has yet to lose an NFL game that he's played from start to finish, but on Sunday night he's set for a 2022 Divisional Round rematch against the Dallas Cowboys, a team he admitted gave him one of his hardest tests yet.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) questionable for Monday's game vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.