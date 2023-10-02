Bills CB Tre'Davious White feared to have suffered torn Achilles

White tearing his Achilles would mean he'll miss the remainder of the season, an undeniable knock to a top-ranked defense on the precipice of getting pass rusher Von Miller back, but also a terrible turn for one of the league's better corners.

"This game, people really don't understand, weighs on you," wide receiver Stefon Diggs said Sunday following the game, per ESPN, one of many teammates to express their grief over White's injury. "With everything he's already been through, it's kind of tough. Keep him in your prayers. It's easy to say it's unfortunate, but football means the world to him. You can tell by how he works, how he grinds, how he approaches each and every day. He really doesn't care about the limelight; he cares about being the player and teammate he can be. ... At a time like this, it's rough."

The 28-year-old CB, who has 18 career interceptions in 82 games for the Bills, is just two seasons removed from tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving.

He returned exactly a year later, suiting up for Buffalo's 2022 Thanksgiving matchup against the Lions and then finishing out the rest of the season.

Although White now faces another grueling recovery, head coach Sean McDermott is confident the All-Pro will persevere once again.

"He personifies what it is to be a Buffalo Bill," McDermott said "His family is tremendous. And he works as hard as anybody I've ever been around. And I love him.