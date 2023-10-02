Around the NFL

Bills CB Tre'Davious White feared to have suffered torn Achilles

Published: Oct 02, 2023 at 09:33 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Bills scored a win Sunday against the Dolphins but endured a massive loss in the process.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on Good Morning Football.

White's injury occurred on a non-contact play in the third quarter while guarding Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The seventh-year cornerback was coming out of his backpedal and turned upfield before reacting and going to the turf.

He was visibly distraught and taken off the field via a cart.

Related Links

White tearing his Achilles would mean he'll miss the remainder of the season, an undeniable knock to a top-ranked defense on the precipice of getting pass rusher Von Miller back, but also a terrible turn for one of the league's better corners.

"This game, people really don't understand, weighs on you," wide receiver Stefon Diggs said Sunday following the game, per ESPN, one of many teammates to express their grief over White's injury. "With everything he's already been through, it's kind of tough. Keep him in your prayers. It's easy to say it's unfortunate, but football means the world to him. You can tell by how he works, how he grinds, how he approaches each and every day. He really doesn't care about the limelight; he cares about being the player and teammate he can be. ... At a time like this, it's rough."

The 28-year-old CB, who has 18 career interceptions in 82 games for the Bills, is just two seasons removed from tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving.

He returned exactly a year later, suiting up for Buffalo's 2022 Thanksgiving matchup against the Lions and then finishing out the rest of the season.

Although White now faces another grueling recovery, head coach Sean McDermott is confident the All-Pro will persevere once again.

"He personifies what it is to be a Buffalo Bill," McDermott said "His family is tremendous. And he works as hard as anybody I've ever been around. And I love him.

"I mean, to see him on that field, the way he was hurting, is hard. It's hard to watch. But I'm so proud of the team and the way they rallied around him. And I know, like I said earlier, I know that he will rebound. He's just, he's too tough."

Related Content

news

Saints' Derek Carr: Shoulder injury 'no excuse for us playing the way we did' in blowout loss to Bucs

Derek Carr﻿ suited up Sunday for the Saints despite suffering an AC joint injury to his throwing shoulder in Week 3 that kept the quarterback out of practice early last week. It showed in a 26-9 loss to Tampa Bay.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud on breaking home losing streak: 'Not winning since 2021...that is not flying for anybody in this building'

The Houston Texans entered Sunday's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers having not won a home contest in 644 days. But all that changed on Sunday with QB C.J. Stroud continuing his great rookie season.
news

Falcons coach Arthur Smith shoulders blame for not 'jump-starting the offense early' in loss to Jaguars

With high-end talent on the field, you'd think the Falcons would boast a dynamic, explosive offense. So far, in 2023, that's simply not been the case.
news

Cowboys' DaRon Bland after two-INT game in win over Patriots: 'Teams will try and test me' 

With Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs out for the season, DaRon Bland filled those superstar shoes by intercepting Mac Jones twice. "I feel like that every week, I feel like the teams will try and test me," Bland said. 
news

49ers OT Trent Williams thinks RB Christian McCaffrey could win NFL MVP: 'This might be the year'

San Francisco 49er Trent Williams thinks teammate Christian McCaffrey has a chance to end up winning NFL MVP. "This might be the year. I can see it," Williams said. 
news

Robert Saleh lauds Zach Wilson after Jets' loss: 'If he plays like that, we're gonna win a lot of football games'

Zach Wilson turned in perhaps the most impressive performance of his young career. Unfortunately, his New York Jets still fell to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 23-20, and a Wilson fumble in the fourth quarter loomed large in the loss. 
news

Justin Herbert leads Chargers win despite suffering 'flesh wound' on left hand

With his left, non-throwing hand bandaged, Justin Herbert led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, highlighted by a 51-yard completion to Josh Palmer that clinched the victory.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick suffers largest defeat of career in loss to Cowboys; Mac Jones to remain starting QB

The Patriots lost 38-3 to the Cowboys on Sunday, a game that featured the largest deficit of Bill Belichick's head-coaching career and another subpar performance from QB Mac Jones.
news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reaches 200 career TD passes faster than any QB in history

Patrick Mahomes connected with Noah Gray for a 34-yard touchdown Sunday night against the New York Jets, the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback's landmark 200th career touchdown pass -- a feat he accomplished faster than any player in history. 
news

Chargers OLB Khalil Mack notches six sacks, finishes one shy of record

Khalil Mack recorded a mind-spinning six sacks in the Chargers' 24-17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, which is just one less than late Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas' all-time single-game record of seven. 