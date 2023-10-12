Week 6 NFL picks: Chiefs win 16th straight over Broncos on Thursday; 49ers, Eagles stay perfect

Why Brooke is taking the Falcons: The Commanders were hit in the mouth by a previously winless Bears team last Thursday, and I wonder if the extra few days will really help them overcome major problem areas. Sam Howell has been sacked (29) and hit (50) more than any other quarterback this season, making it hard for the young passer to get into any sort of rhythm. Washington's talent-infused defense is giving off early paper-tiger vibes after allowing at least 30 points in each of the last four games. Meanwhile, the Falcons are slowly putting it together. Desmond Ridder finally got playmakers Kyle Pitts and Drake London involved and eclipsed 300 passing yards last week, while Atlanta's defense ranks in the top 10 in scoring, total and third-down defense. These two teams appear to be trending in opposite directions. Plus, Ridder is undefeated (5-0) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Make of that what you will.