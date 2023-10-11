Around the NFL

Kevin O'Connell: Vikings have 'plenty' of playmakers even without Justin Jefferson

Published: Oct 11, 2023 at 09:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is facing perhaps the most daunting task of his young coaching career: succeeding without Justin Jefferson on the field.

Jefferson will be out at least four weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered Sunday, the first missed games of the wideout's career.

O'Connell knows that without Jefferson's field-tilting ability, it will change how the Vikings approach opponents.

"The fact of the matter is we have to change the way we game-plan when we do have Justin available just because of the way the breakdowns work, and you think you're going to get all these coverages that have shown up, and then we show up to the game and we get kind of a J.J. program consistently," O'Connell told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday. "Something that we've had to really grow these last 25-plus games, whatever it's been, and really dive into it from a standpoint of anticipating how he might be taken away and how that affects everybody else and where we require Jordan (Addison) or K.J. (Osborn) or T.J. Hockenson or Josh (Oliver) to go win in the pass game versus premier looks when so much coverage is dedicated to Justin."

Related Links

Jefferson has generated 36 catches (tied for sixth in the NFL) for 571 yards (third) and three receiving touchdowns (tied for fifth) in 2023. Since 2022, the wideout leads the NFL with 164 catches and 2,380 yards.

Through five games, Jefferson has more than double the receiving yards than any other Minnesota player; Hockenson (254) and Addison (249) are the only other players with 200-plus receiving yards.

Losing Jefferson takes a ginormous chunk out of the Vikings' offense. The star gets open versus any coverage and makes life easier on the entire operation by garnering a ton of attention. Now, O'Connell will have to show he can still scheme up big plays sans the dominant wideout.

"So now we gotta, knowing we might not have him for a stretch here, we've got to change the way we look at it and we've got to get back to making sure that we have sound plays versus the looks we think we're going to get," O'Connell said on Tuesday. "Give our guys, our playmakers, which we feel like we have plenty even losing the best receiver in football, we still are really excited about Jordan Addison. K.J. Osborn's been ultra consistent, T.J. Hockenson, there's a reason why he's here, and we'll continue to build things on all downs to keep him involved, and then how does C.J. Ham or Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt or Brandon Powell﻿, how do those guys fit in in their complementary roles, where they can really, really see some premier opportunities."

O'Connell gets to test the Jefferson-less operation Sunday against a Chicago Bears defense that has struggled to slow passing attacks, allowing 286.0 passing yards per game (second-most in the NFL) and 12 pass TDs (second-most).

Related Content

news

Matt LaFleur won't put Packers' struggles on Jordan Love: We knew there would be 'growing pains'

Green Bay's offense has gotten off to wicked slow starts, and Jordan Love has morphed into a turnover machine. Despite the Packers' struggles entering the bye week, coach Matt LaFleur is optimistic his club can turn it around.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Russell Wilson, Broncos looking to snap 15-game losing streak to Chiefs: 'Create a new history'

Thursday marks 2,947 days since the last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs. Kansas City has won 15 consecutive games over the Broncos since. ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ is looking to change the narrative of the rivalry Thursday night.
news

Deebo Samuel: If there's a Cowboys-49ers rematch, it 'might be a little bit worse' than 42-10

Following Sunday night's 42-10 beatdown in San Francisco, Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons said he's hoping for a postseason rematch with the 49ers. Deebo Samuel thinks Parsons might want to rethink that wish.
news

Sean Payton on Broncos trade prospects: 'We're not looking to do business with any of our players'

With the NFL's Halloween trade deadline closing in, conventional wisdom suggests the 1-4 Broncos would be sellers. That's not the case according to head coach Sean Payton, though he said he and general manager George Paton are listeners. 
news

Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai on quick study Jalen Carter: 'He's a sponge'

The Eagles have bolstered their already stellar defensive line with Jalen Carter, who has emerged as a game-wrecker up front and an early favorite for Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's also proven to be a willing and apt student of the game. 
news

Falcons acquiring WR Van Jefferson in trade with Rams

The Atlanta Falcons are acquiring wide receiver ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ from the Los Angeles Rams via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources.
news

Jerry Jones reaffirms faith in Dak Prescott, Cowboys after 49ers loss: He can get us to a Super Bowl

Dak Prescott﻿ struggled mightily in a blowout loss to the 49ers on Sunday night, but team owner Jerry Jones reiterated his faith in the Cowboys' star quarterback.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cardinals RB James Conner (knee) being placed on injured reserve

Cardinals running back ﻿James Conner﻿ is being placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Conner suffered the injury in Arizona's Week 5 loss to the Bengals.
news

Dan Quinn on Cowboys' blowout loss to 49ers: 'We're not gonna let this game beat us twice'

Following Sunday night's blowout loss to San Francisco, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is determined not to let the Week 5 drubbing affect the team's mindset for the rest of the 2023 season.