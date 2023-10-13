Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) ruled out vs. Bills

Instead, it will cost him at least one game against a team that ranks fourth in pressure rate, despite only blitzing sporadically through five weeks. It might be for the best: Jones has been under constant duress in 2023, ranking dead last in times sacked (28) in five games.

He rarely has time to throw, let alone think. Rolling out a banged-up Jones wouldn't be in New York's best interest, even if they're 1-4 and desperately need to turn things around before it gets too late.

Veteran ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ will take Jones' place in the meantime, and his first start of 2023 will come against the team he knows best. Of Taylor's 53 career starts, 43 came with the Bills from 2015-2017. He posted a 22-20 win-loss record and a 51-16 touchdown-to-interception ratio with the Bills before Buffalo drafted Josh Allen and effectively moved on from the Virginia Tech product.

Sunday night will be Taylor's first start with the Giants after joining the team in 2022. It will be the fifth team for which Taylor has started a game in his career.