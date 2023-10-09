NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Panthers and will be out for the rest of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Moseley had made his season debut on Sunday after returning from a knee injury.
INJURIES
- QB Anthony Richardson received an initial diagnosis of a Grade 3 AC joint sprain and could miss more than a month, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Richardson will have an MRI today to confirm but a stint on injured reserve is likely, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- WR Davante Adams (shoulder; questionable) is expected to play tonight against the Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources. Adams was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.
INJURIES
- WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) will have tests today to determine the severity of his hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- QB Daniel Jones has an optimistic view about his neck injury heading into today's MRI, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Although his injury is not expected to be serious, Jones' status for Week 6 is still to be determined but no one as ruled him out yet, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- OL Alijah Vera-Tucker is expected to miss time with a calf injury but there is optimism heading into the MRI that it’s not an Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.