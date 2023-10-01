Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) won't play vs. Ravens; Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start

Watson suffered the shoulder injury in Cleveland's Week 3 win over the Titans, when the Browns QB was taken down by ﻿Amani Hooker﻿ on a read-option run in the third quarter.

In three games this season, Watson has completed 65 of 102 passes for 678 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Thompson-Robinson had an electric preseason for the Browns, showcasing his ability to make accurate throws and plays with his legs. DTR's play was convincing enough to elevate the former UCLA QB to the backup signal-caller and trade ﻿Joshua Dobbs﻿ to the Arizona Cardinals.