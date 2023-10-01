Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) won't play vs. Ravens; Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start

The Cleveland Browns will be without their No. 1 quarterback on Sunday.
Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) is not able to play in Cleveland's divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, per a source. Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will make his first career NFL start with Watson sidelined.
Watson was a limited participant in all three practices this week and was limited to one throw in Friday's practice. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski described Watson's final session as "light throwing."
The Browns starter was listed as questionable coming into Sunday's game and, as late as early Sunday morning, was expected to play. Instead, Watson will miss his first game in Cleveland since coming off his 11-game suspension last season.
Watson suffered the shoulder injury in Cleveland's Week 3 win over the Titans, when the Browns QB was taken down by Amani Hooker on a read-option run in the third quarter.
In three games this season, Watson has completed 65 of 102 passes for 678 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Thompson-Robinson had an electric preseason for the Browns, showcasing his ability to make accurate throws and plays with his legs. DTR's play was convincing enough to elevate the former UCLA QB to the backup signal-caller and trade Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals.
In his first regular-season action, Thompson-Robinson will try to keep up with Lamar Jackson and the rest of Baltimore's offense on Sunday.