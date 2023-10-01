Around the NFL

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) won't play vs. Ravens; Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start

Published: Oct 01, 2023 at 10:45 AM Updated: Oct 01, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

The Cleveland Browns will be without their No. 1 quarterback on Sunday.

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ (right shoulder) is not able to play in Cleveland's divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, per a source. Rookie QB ﻿Dorian Thompson-Robinson﻿ will make his first career NFL start with Watson sidelined.

Watson was a limited participant in all three practices this week and was limited to one throw in Friday's practice. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski described Watson's final session as "light throwing."

The Browns starter was listed as questionable coming into Sunday's game and, as late as early Sunday morning, was expected to play. Instead, Watson will miss his first game in Cleveland since coming off his 11-game suspension last season.

Related Links

Watson suffered the shoulder injury in Cleveland's Week 3 win over the Titans, when the Browns QB was taken down by ﻿Amani Hooker﻿ on a read-option run in the third quarter.

In three games this season, Watson has completed 65 of 102 passes for 678 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Thompson-Robinson had an electric preseason for the Browns, showcasing his ability to make accurate throws and plays with his legs. DTR's play was convincing enough to elevate the former UCLA QB to the backup signal-caller and trade ﻿Joshua Dobbs﻿ to the Arizona Cardinals.  

In his first regular-season action, Thompson-Robinson will try to keep up with ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ and the rest of Baltimore's offense on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 4 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee) expected to play vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee) is expected to play for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) is not expected to play. 
news

Saints QB Derek Carr (right shoulder) to start in Week 4 vs. Buccaneers 

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will suit up in Week 4. Despite dealing with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, Carr will play on Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder; questionable) considered a game-time decision, expected to play vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is expect to play in Sunday's Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per sources.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) ruled out vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb undergoes knee surgery, second surgery to be scheduled

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent successful knee surgery on Friday, the team announced. A second surgery for Chubb is expected to be scheduled.
news

Raiders release DE Chandler Jones following arrest

The Las Vegas Raiders have released defensive end Chandler Jones following his arrest this week, per the NFL's transaction wire on Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle; doubtful) considered a game-time decision vs. Seahawks

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Saturday that Barkley (ankle) has a chance at playing in Week 4 but the running back will be a game-time decision versus the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) doubtful to play Sunday; would miss third game in a row

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) is doubtful for Los Angeles' Week 4 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, per the team's official injury report. 
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel questionable for Sunday vs. Cardinals

Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel (rib/knee) is questionable for San Francisco's Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals. 