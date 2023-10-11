NFL RB Index, Week 6: How six backfields should distribute carries moving forward 





This Mattison-led attack has been quite stale in 2023. After parting ways with Dalvin Cook in the offseason, Minnesota ranks 29th in rushing entering Week 6.





The Vikings traded for Akers, who was familiar with Kevin O’Connell from the coach’s days with the Rams, ahead of the team’s Week 3 contest against the Chargers. Akers has been active in each of the last two games, but he has yet to play more than 35 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. I believe this unit would see better output by splitting carries evenly between Mattison and Akers. The newcomer is a more explosive playmaker, but both guys are capable of helping the offense on all three downs and in short-yardage situations.





The one-win Vikings will likely start running the ball a little more with all-world receiver Justin Jefferson now on injured reserve, so it’s time for the backfield to provide more balance and big plays.