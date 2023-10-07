Colts activate RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) off PUP list ahead of Sunday's game vs. Titans

Against the backdrop of the running back market seeming to crater, Taylor requested a trade at the end of July. He then took several excused absences during the first couple weeks of August, and he finally received permission to seek a trade on Aug. 21.

But a blockbuster never came, the Colts held onto their star runner and waited out his month of time on PUP.

There's always the trade deadline to consider, but Taylor suiting up to play against Tennessee suggests tensions have thawed enough that he could stick with Indy through 2023, the final year of his rookie contract.

The Colts have already exceeded some expectations in his absence, especially in their Week 3 overtime victory over the Ravens. No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson has impressed with 479 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception -- plus another 131 yards and four scores on the ground.

Plus, although Zack Moss doesn't have the talent to unseat Taylor atop the depth chart, the former Bill has performed well by amassing 322 total yards and two TDs in three starts. His output means the club can exercise patience working its Pro Bowler back into the game plan.

Regardless of how many snaps he sees while ramping into football shape, the addition of a fully healthy Taylor boosts Indy's prospects in a wide-open AFC South where every team, including its opponent Sunday, sits at 2-2.

Speaking on Thursday for the first time since requesting a trade, Taylor told reporters that his No. 1 thing is to "take care of my teammates," and that he's here to work his tail off for a city that needs a "championship."