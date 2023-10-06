NFL rookie rankings at Q1 of 2023 season: Multiple representatives for Texans, Lions, Patriots

DRAFTED: Round 1, No. 12 overall





Jahmyr Gibbs flashed his big-play ability in the Lions’ upset win over the Chiefs in Week 1, but he hasn’t been given the ball on a consistent basis. He has played in more than 50 percent of the Lions’ offensive snaps in only one game: Week 3, when he logged 59 percent after starting in place of an injured David Montgomery. The talent is obvious; whenever he touches the ball, he shows off his explosiveness, body control and reliable catch ability. With 249 scrimmage yards through four games, Gibbs likely moves up in this list if he’s incorporated more into the offense.