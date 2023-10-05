Week 5 NFL picks: Bears drop to 0-5 with loss on Thursday; 49ers top Cowboys to remain undefeated

Why Ali is taking the Texans: Talk about two quarterbacks moving in polar-opposite directions: One is playing his way to the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, while the other might be playing himself out of a starting job. C.J. Stroud just shredded the Jags and Steelers in consecutive weeks, averaging 9.8 yards per attempt with zero turnovers as Houston's offense scored 30 points in back-to-back games for the first time since 2020 (Weeks 5 and 6). Meanwhile, Desmond Ridder, with a more talented and celebrated supporting cast, led the Falcons to 13 total points over their past two games (including a measly seven against Jacksonville), with as many giveaways in that span as Stroud had touchdown passes (four). Ridder needs a bounce-back performance in the worst way. If it's to happen, it'd be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he's a perfect 4-0 in his young career (0-4 on the road). But the Texans are a gritty bunch, playing too soundly and with too much confidence for this to be Ridder's get-right game.