Week 4 NFL picks: Lions poised to beat Packers on Thursday night? Eagles, 49ers stay undefeated

Why Ali is taking the Dolphins: Miami has to be a bit peeved to find itself 2.5-point dogs after its mercy-rule-worthy demolition of Denver last Sunday. Seventy points! That's more than 18 teams have totaled through three games. But in the Bills, the Fins face perhaps the only AFC squad outside of Kansas City capable of slowing them down -- or, at the very least, keeping pace. Thanks to a deep and highly productive D-line, Buffalo boasts the highest QB pressure percentage (50.2%) in the league despite blitzing at the second-lowest rate (15.7%), per Next Gen Stats. The success up front has allowed Sean McDermott to play nickel more than any team this year by far (98.6% of snaps), which, in turn, has helped Buffalo generate a league-leading seven picks. The defense will do its damnedest to give Josh Allen & Co. an opportunity to match blows with Miami's early MVP candidates, but the Dolphins' overall team speed (including Tua's TTT) eventually exhausts and overwhelms Buffalo.