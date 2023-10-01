Saints QB Derek Carr (right shoulder) could play in Week 4 vs. Buccaneers 

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr could suit up in Week 4.

There is optimism that Carr will play on Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Carr is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder.

Carr suffered the injury in the third quarter against the Packers in Week 3. Carr was slammed to the turf by Packers linebacker Rashan Gary. The Saints QB was able to walk off the field under his own power and headed to the locker room following an evaluation in the medical tent. After the game, Carr underwent X-rays on his shoulder at the stadium before going to a local hospital to run additional tests.

Backup QB Jameis Winston entered the game for New Orleans once Carr was out, completing 10 of 16 passes for 101 yards in the 18-17 loss to Green Bay.

With Carr likely to play in Sunday's divisional game, Winston will go back to the No. 2 role, with Taysom Hill filling in the third spot in the depth chart.