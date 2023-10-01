Around the NFL

Saints QB Derek Carr (right shoulder) could play in Week 4 vs. Buccaneers 

Published: Sep 30, 2023 at 11:06 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr could suit up in Week 4.

There is optimism that Carr will play on Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Carr is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder.

Carr suffered the injury in the third quarter against the Packers in Week 3. Carr was slammed to the turf by Packers linebacker Rashan Gary. The Saints QB was able to walk off the field under his own power and headed to the locker room following an evaluation in the medical tent. After the game, Carr underwent X-rays on his shoulder at the stadium before going to a local hospital to run additional tests.

Backup QB Jameis Winston entered the game for New Orleans once Carr was out, completing 10 of 16 passes for 101 yards in the 18-17 loss to Green Bay.

With Carr likely to play in Sunday's divisional game, Winston will go back to the No. 2 role, with Taysom Hill filling in the third spot in the depth chart.

In Carr's three games as a Saint, the veteran QB has thrown 57 of 87 passes (65.5 completion percentage) for 636 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder; questionable) considered a game-time decision, expected to play vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is expect to play in Sunday's Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per sources.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) ruled out vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb undergoes knee surgery, second surgery to be scheduled

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent successful knee surgery on Friday, the team announced. A second surgery for Chubb is expected to be scheduled.
news

Raiders release DE Chandler Jones following arrest

The Las Vegas Raiders have released defensive end Chandler Jones following his arrest this week, per the NFL's transaction wire on Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle; doubtful) considered a game-time decision vs. Seahawks

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Saturday that Barkley (ankle) has a chance at playing in Week 4 but the running back will be a game-time decision versus the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) doubtful to play Sunday; would miss third game in a row

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) is doubtful for Los Angeles' Week 4 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, per the team's official injury report. 
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel questionable for Sunday vs. Cardinals

Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel (rib/knee) is questionable for San Francisco's Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Bills DB Damar Hamlin expected to be active Sunday for first time since suffering cardiac arrest

﻿Damar Hamlin﻿'s comeback story is closing in on its latest and greatest chapter, yet. Hamlin is expected to make his 2023 season debut on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL reinstating Lions WR Jameson Williams, Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere effective Monday due to gambling policy changes 

Detroit Lions wide receiver ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman ﻿Nicholas Petit-Frere﻿ will be reinstated from their suspensions on Monday due to changes to the NFL's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and NFL.com Senior National Columnist Judy Battista reported. 
news

Rams sign TE Tyler Higbee to two-year, $27M contract extension through 2025 season

Ahead of Sunday's trip to Indianapolis for Week 4, Rams TE ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ received another pay day. Higbee and the club agreed to a two-year contract extension worth a base value of $27 million with $17 million guaranteed.