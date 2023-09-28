NFL QB Index, Week 4: Tua Tagovailoa vaults Patrick Mahomes to take No. 1 spot

2023 stats: 3 games | 64.6 pct | 736 pass yds | 6.5 ypa | 3 pass TD | 2 INT | 59 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 3 fumbles





Last Sunday marked the second straight week in which Lawrence was just slightly off, living too much on the wrong side of the decreasing margins of an NFL game. He ripped a bullet toward the sideline on an early third down to the only place where Tim Jones could grab it, which was just slightly wide of being catchable in bounds. Lawrence remains on target underneath and over the middle, save for the one time he trusted his arm too much and threw a pick, hauled in by Texans linebacker Blake Cashman. It’s the outside targets that aren’t quite as on time or accurate as they need to be. This Jaguars offense as a whole is a little off right now, honestly. It wasn’t all on Lawrence, of course: Calvin Ridley dropped a beautiful ball from Lawrence that should have produced a touchdown, and Jamal Agnew fumbled after catching a Lawrence rocket over the middle. Lawrence also isn’t on the field goal team (one missed attempt, one blocked), nor does he cover kicks (don’t relive the kick-return touchdown, Jaguars fans). Lawrence is still a stud -- he pulled off one incredible magic act of a scramble for positive yards in this contest -- but he’s just not as sharp as he needs to be right now. He started to rediscover it a little too against Houston; perhaps it will carry over into Sunday’s London game vs. Atlanta.