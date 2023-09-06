NFL QB Index, Week 1: 2023 season begins with Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts on top

2022 stats: 2 games | 58.8 pct | 411 pass yds | 6.0 ypa | 2 pass TD | 2 INT | 44 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 4 fumbles





(EDITOR’S UPDATE: NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Cardinals are expected to start Dobbs in Week 1 against the Commanders. Rookie Clayton Tune will be the backup.)





At the time of writing, we still don’t know who Arizona is going to choose as its starter. The Cardinals cut the only veteran with substantial playing experience in Colt McCoy, leaving them with a choice between Dobbs (two career starts) and Tune.





This is, of course, a temporary fix until Kyler Murray returns from injury. But neither option is exactly encouraging. If Cardinals fans need to find a reason for hope, Dobbs is at least familiar with OC Drew Petzing’s offense from their time in Cleveland. But Dobbs has only been with the team for two weeks, making for a rather brief acclimation period.





Dobbs has been here before: Last season, he was tossed into the starting lineup for the Titans just eight days after joining the team. The short window might be the only thing that keeps him from starting for Arizona, but if coach Jonathan Gannon wants a player with at least some NFL experience, he’ll likely turn to Dobbs.





There aren’t great expectations for a Cardinals team under new leadership and stockpiling picks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Dobbs won’t be expected to lead them to a Super Bowl. If he finds some success, he might move up in this list, but he’s not exactly operating with a stocked cupboard.