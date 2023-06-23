Chiefs' Travis Kelce responds to Ja'Marr Chase's trash talk: 'Don't you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes'

"It's a little disrespectful," Jason Kelce said. "Pat didn't like it. Mahomes tweeted a photo of himself at the Chiefs' ring ceremony -- glad you guys had fun doing that -- wearing his two Super Bowl rings with the declaration 'That's Who.'"

The clapback seemed to be enough to end the conversation. After all, it's tough to argue with hardware. But Travis Kelce had another message for Chase before moving on.

"It is what it is, dog," Kelce said. "Who doesn't love some good locker room banter, man? Shoutout to Ja'Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don't you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes now. If you want to talk your s---, talk your s---, pimp. Just better back it up."

Up until the AFC Championship Game, Chase's Bengals had backed up the trash talk. They'd won three straight over the Chiefs, seemingly the only AFC contender with a legitimate chance to take down the powerhouse that calls Kansas City home.

Then, Mahomes authored another thrilling comeback, with the Chiefs taking down the Bengals on a last-second Harrison Butker field goal. Two weeks later, Mahomes' heroics secured a second Super Bowl victory for the Chiefs in four years -- a triumph Chase's Bengals fell painfully short of in Super Bowl LVI.