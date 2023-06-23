Around the NFL

Chiefs' Travis Kelce responds to Ja'Marr Chase's trash talk: 'Don't you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes'

Published: Jun 23, 2023 at 08:11 AM
Nick Shook

While June is optimism season, it's also high time for some good old trash talk.

The Chiefs and Bengals have taken up the mantle in 2023, exchanging barbs in the last month and keeping their rivalry as fueled up as ever. After Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes traded barbs last week -- with Chase responding to a question regarding Mahomes with "Pat who?" -- Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce decided to join the fray this week in the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.

"I thought it was a little bold," Kelce said. "(Mahomes is) a two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl MVP. To say 'Pat who' is like…"

Kelce shares the stage with his older brother, Jason Kelce, on their podcast, and the elder Kelce weighed in.

"It's a little disrespectful," Jason Kelce said. "Pat didn't like it. Mahomes tweeted a photo of himself at the Chiefs' ring ceremony -- glad you guys had fun doing that -- wearing his two Super Bowl rings with the declaration 'That's Who.'"

The clapback seemed to be enough to end the conversation. After all, it's tough to argue with hardware. But Travis Kelce had another message for Chase before moving on.

"It is what it is, dog," Kelce said. "Who doesn't love some good locker room banter, man? Shoutout to Ja'Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don't you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes now. If you want to talk your s---, talk your s---, pimp. Just better back it up."

Up until the AFC Championship Game, Chase's Bengals had backed up the trash talk. They'd won three straight over the Chiefs, seemingly the only AFC contender with a legitimate chance to take down the powerhouse that calls Kansas City home.

Then, Mahomes authored another thrilling comeback, with the Chiefs taking down the Bengals on a last-second Harrison Butker field goal. Two weeks later, Mahomes' heroics secured a second Super Bowl victory for the Chiefs in four years -- a triumph Chase's Bengals fell painfully short of in Super Bowl LVI.

The Chiefs have the trump card in the form of a scoreboard and a trophy case with two more Lombardi Trophies than the Bengals can claim -- including one won by going directly through Cincinnati.

