Five biggest NFL questions as teams break until training camp: Can Giants, Saquon Barkley get deal done?

The late spring news that Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had foot surgery in March -- and that a waiver was added to his contract that allowed him to sign despite being unable to pass the team's physical -- raised, at the very least, the question of when Garoppolo, starting his first season in Las Vegas, will be able to go again. The good news is NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport recently reported Garoppolo is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. He has been in the building rehabbing his foot and attending meetings, but he did not practice during OTAs or minicamp. Coach Josh McDaniels would not put a timeline on Garoppolo's return when he spoke to reporters during OTAs, although he did say he had information that told him the Raiders are "going to be fine" and that he -- McDaniels -- had no anxiety about the situation. Garoppolo, of course, knows McDaniels' offense from their shared time together in New England, although he has not been able to be on the field with his new teammates. Brian Hoyer is on the roster, but the Raiders have put their eggs into the Garoppolo basket, so any delay, any setback, any nagging of the injury sets the Raiders further back in the brutally competitive AFC West.