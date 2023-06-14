Make-or-break candidates: Players at a crossroads entering 2023 NFL season

Tannehill has been waiting at the intersection since his three-interception outing against the Bengals in the Divisional Round of the 2021 playoffs.





Since that forgettable performance, Tannehill has missed five contests due to injury and he’s done little to inspire confidence he can be the man to lead Tennessee to the promised land. Tennessee attempted to prepare for a future without Tannehill by drafting Liberty's Malik Willis in Round 3 of the 2022 draft. However, just as it became clear Willis wasn't close to being ready to handle the duties of a starter, ownership made a change in the front office, firing general manager Jon Robinson, who was replaced by Ran Carthon this offseason.





Having no attachment to Willis, Carthon spent a second-round pick on Kentucky quarterback Will Levis in the 2023 draft, positioning him as Tannehill's potential successor. With Tannehill entering the final year of his deal, it seems it is only a matter of time before the Titans initiate a passing of the torch at quarterback. The soon-to-be 35-year-old is playing for his NFL future in 2023.