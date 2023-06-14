State of the 2023 Green Bay Packers: All eyes on Jordan Love as new era begins

2023 breakout star: Christian Watson, wide receiver. This pick seems rather obvious considering he had a pretty good second half of the season as a rookie. He had at least six targets in seven of his last eight games and finished with nine total touchdowns (seven receiving, two rushing). The haters will point out that he didn't score a touchdown in his final four games of 2022, and the good news is I'm a hater. But I love the talent. His knack for the end zone reminds me of my former colleague, James Jones, who spent eight of his nine NFL seasons with the Packers. That guy had like 58 career touchdowns and 52 of them came against the Bears. OK, I'm making those numbers up, but he was a player opposing fans disliked because he always seemed to make a big play when the Packers needed it. Watson seems similar in that way. I will say, James is a great guy. I'd call him a friend. I've met Watson and he was super nice, too. It was annoying.