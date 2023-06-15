State of the 2023 Detroit Lions: Can Dan Campbell's offseason darlings live up to unprecedented hype?

Will the Lions be able to ...

... get the most out of their new running back duo? Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift are out; David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are in. It was pretty shocking seeing Williams exit Detroit and sign with the Saints in free agency. He was the heartbeat of the Lions last year. How can you let this guy out of the building?! But football can be a cruel business. Also, if I'm being honest -- and a bit biased, as a Bears fan -- Montgomery is an upgrade on Williams. He's a better all-around running back, so that is good. And initially, Gibbs' acquisition seemed like a steep price to pay for Detroit. Spending the 12th overall pick on a non-premium position? In this economy?! But upon further thought, it makes sense. Gibbs is a good football player. If he proves to be the special offensive weapon that the Lions (and guys in my dynasty league) think he is, nobody is going to care where they drafted him. The same thing could be said of linebacker Jack Campbell, Detroit's other first-round pick. Not a premium position in team-building circles, but the 'backer could end up being great for the Lions in Year 1.