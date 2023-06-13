State of the 2023 Minnesota Vikings: Can Kirk Cousins and Co. defend NFC North title?

... count on Jordan Addison as the complement to Justin Jefferson? The Vikings were so miserable on defense last year, they said, "Screw it, we're using our first-round pick on another receiver." OK, I don't think they actually said that, but I do love the selection of Addison 23rd overall. It's important to have someone opposite Jefferson in the wake of Adam Thielen's release, and while I like K.J. Osborn as much as the next guy, Addison represents a talent upgrade. Relying on Osborn in that role would be like buying lawn furniture at the drug store; sure, you can talk yourself into thinking it looks good under the florescent lights, next to the cough medicine, but when it falls apart after a holiday weekend, you might end up wondering why you didn't pay more for the real thing. Well, the Vikings did pay for the real thing with Addison.