Danielle Hunter plans to skip mandatory minicamp as Vikings field trade calls

Danielle Hunter is officially a minicamp holdout.
Hunter plans to skip the Vikings' mandatory minicamp this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources informed of the situation.
It's little surprise that Hunter is staying away from the team as the sides haven't seen eye to eye regarding his contract situation. He previously skipped voluntary offseason workouts.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that the Vikings have received trade calls for the star pass rusher.
Hunter is due $5.5 million in 2023 after the club moved up money in previous years. Rapoport reported that the Vikings wanted to do a band-aid deal for 2023, but couldn't come to an agreement with Hunter, who likely wants a long-term, big-money pay day.
Without a new contract, Hunter will stay away from a Minnesota club in transition, having parted ways this offseason with several veterans, including running back Dalvin Cook last week.
Skipping mandatory minicamp subjects Hunter to rolling fines for each of the days absent.