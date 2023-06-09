Vikings officially release four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook 

The Jets' AFC East rival to the south, the Miami Dolphins, are also gearing up to contend in a division that is shaping up to be brutal. However, Fins head coach Mike McDaniel was much more flippant about the topic on Thursday.

"March 3, 1983, the day I was born, right?" McDaniel quipped when asked if Miami would look to upgrade the RB room with Cook. "Now we take a closer look at that date, and that, in fact, was not yesterday. So people that are rumored to be tall, short, people that are rumored to be, you know, you're not going to get this guy. I'm Year 2, OK? What I am excited about is talking about the most important thing which is the third day of veteran minicamp, and we've got a lot of guys that are good players that have an opportunity to get better. Answer your question?"

McDaniel went on to say that the team has already developed a "really cool group" at the position.

Although the smoke surrounding Cook to Miami might have dissipated somewhat when the club selected De’Von Achane in the third round of April's draft, there remains a nostalgic draw thanks to Cook being a Miami Central High School grad and Florida State alumnus.