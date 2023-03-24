Around the NFL

Marcus Davenport wants to 'start from zero' with Vikings after disappointing final season with Saints

Published: Mar 24, 2023 at 09:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints famously traded two first-round picks to leap up in the 2018 NFL Draft to select athletic edge rusher Marcus Davenport out of UTSA.

It was a surprise splash move in a weak draft at edge rusher. The Saints hoped Davenport would grow into a menace opposite Cameron Jordan, giving them one final piece to a championship puzzle.

It didn't work out.

Related Links

In five seasons with the Saints, Davenport generated 21.5 total sacks and 142 combined tackles. His pressure numbers were actually solid early in his career (51 in 2019, ranked 25th in the NFL), but he missed games due to injury and never became the sack demon the club had hoped he would be.

It looked like Davenport might have turned a corner in 2021, generating nine sacks and 42 pressures in just 11 games played. But he couldn't build on that performance in his final year in the Bayou.

In 2022, Davenport was credited with only half of a sack in 15 games (Week 4 on Kirk Cousins, split with Jordan).

After inking a deal to join the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, Davenport hopes a fresh start might help the next stage of his career.

As for the 0.5-sack 2022?

"I'm still upset," Davenport said Thursday of the disappointing campaign. "But you know, that's just fuel for the future. I kind of go over my play and see that I didn't capitalize, as much as I would say that I had some success in matchups and was putting the pressures [on the quarterback], but I wasn't necessarily being the smartest player to know when to capitalize and how to capitalize, using my teammates, using the scheme and just overall winning."

In Brian Flores' defense, the Vikings hope Davenport pairing with Danielle Hunter gives Minnesota the juice on the edge it lacked down the stretch last season.

"Honestly, I don't know how I'm gonna fit yet," Davenport said. "But, you know, just looking at great players and having seen them throughout the years, being drafted and having comparisons [to Hunter], I know they're great players. I just want to come in and be able to help them contribute and be a great player in my own right and help us all out. I think together, just in general, we can all be a force."

The Vikings inked Davenport to a prove-it deal -- one year, $13 million with $10 million guaranteed and a portion tied to gameday active bonuses, per Over The Cap. It's a solid payday for a player with fewer sacks in five years than T.J. Watt (22.5) had in 2021 alone. The deal showed teams still believe Davenport has room to grow while acknowledging the issues that stunted that process in New Orleans.

The 26-year-old admitted he's ready to start anew.

"Really, I just want to start from zero," Davenport said. "I need to know my game. And then I have to study other people's games way better because I want to dominate.

" As far as the past, I'm really trying to let go of everything and just keep walking forward and looking forward."

Related Content

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson gets $30M guaranteed on one-year extension through 2026 season

With other offensive tackles getting paid this offseason, the Eagles have handed star Lane Johnson a pay bump. Philly signed Johnson to a one-year, $33.445 million extension through 2026 with $30 million guaranteed.

news

Samaje Perine explains why he chose Broncos, expects 'dangerous' RB duo with Javonte Williams

Samaje Perine said Thursday that new Broncos coach Sean Payton sold him on joining Denver by underscoring how the former Saints coach has utilized multiple RBs in the past.

news

WR Mecole Hardman ready to show more of his game after joining 'good situation' with Jets

Coming off of offseason core surgery and joining a "good situation" with the Jets, Mecole Hardman said he's ready to show more of his game as part of a crowded wide receiver room.

news

NFL memo warns teams they are prohibited from negotiating with non-NFLPA-certified agent concerning Lamar Jackson

The NFL on Thursday sent a memo to all 32 clubs notifying them of a person who may be reaching out to teams to negotiate a deal for Lamar Jackson, whom the Baltimore Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on earlier this month.

news

17 rule proposals to be heard at Annual League Meeting

The NFL on Thursday announced its 2023 playing rule, bylaw and resolution proposals to be voted on at the Annual League Meeting next week. The league's competition committee presented eight rule change proposals, which come in addition to nine previously proposed by NFL clubs.

news

Tom Brady acquires ownership interest in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces

Tom Brady is heading to Las Vegas to join Mark Davis. Davis announced Thursday that Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner who recently announced his retirement, has acquired ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

news

Buccaneers release K Ryan Succop after three seasons in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay released veteran kicker Ryan Succop on Thursday after three seasons with the club, the team announced.

news

WR Elijah Moore says trade came 'out of nowhere,' but 'couldn't be happier' in Cleveland

The Browns' trade for the former second-round pick of the Jets has granted WR Elijah Moore a new opportunity to see the field more than he did in his first two seasons and carve out a larger role than the tertiary one he occupied in New York.

news

Giants sign veteran WR Jamison Crowder

Veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder signed with the New York Giants on Thursday, the team announced.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard signs franchise tag; two sides have until July 17 to reach long-term deal

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard signed his one-year deal, becoming the first to put pen to paper on a franchise tag in 2023, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pollard's contract will pay him $10.091 million in 2023 and is fully guaranteed.

news

Broncos WR KJ Hamler underwent surgery for partially torn pec, expected to be ready for training camp

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler recently underwent surgery for a partially torn pec while training on his own, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, per sources.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE