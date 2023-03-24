Marcus Davenport wants to 'start from zero' with Vikings after disappointing final season with Saints

In five seasons with the Saints, Davenport generated 21.5 total sacks and 142 combined tackles. His pressure numbers were actually solid early in his career (51 in 2019, ranked 25th in the NFL), but he missed games due to injury and never became the sack demon the club had hoped he would be.

It looked like Davenport might have turned a corner in 2021, generating nine sacks and 42 pressures in just 11 games played. But he couldn't build on that performance in his final year in the Bayou.

In 2022, Davenport was credited with only half of a sack in 15 games (Week 4 on Kirk Cousins, split with Jordan).

After inking a deal to join the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, Davenport hopes a fresh start might help the next stage of his career.

As for the 0.5-sack 2022?

"I'm still upset," Davenport said Thursday of the disappointing campaign. "But you know, that's just fuel for the future. I kind of go over my play and see that I didn't capitalize, as much as I would say that I had some success in matchups and was putting the pressures [on the quarterback], but I wasn't necessarily being the smartest player to know when to capitalize and how to capitalize, using my teammates, using the scheme and just overall winning."

In Brian Flores' defense, the Vikings hope Davenport pairing with Danielle Hunter gives Minnesota the juice on the edge it lacked down the stretch last season.