Vikings signing former Saints DE Marcus Davenport to 1-year, $13M deal

The Minnesota Vikings are landing one of the premium pass rushers on the open market.

Minnesota is signing former New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport to a one-year deal worth $13 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

The No. 14 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, Davenport is a mercurial talent who was slotted as the No. 17 free agent in Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 list.

Davenport played a career-high 15 games last season for the Saints, but tallied just half a sack after racking up a career-high nine the season prior.

Having made the majority of their offseason news by releasing mainstays such as wide receiver Adam Thielen and linebacker Eric Kendricks, the Vikings are adding some fresh talent into the mix. Nonetheless, Davenport's addition could spell a Vikings divorce with Za'Darius Smith, who's made it known he'd like to move on from the squad.