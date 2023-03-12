No extension imminent for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins going into contract year

Though quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have engaged in extension talks, no agreement is on the horizon.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday nothing is imminent in terms of an extension for Cousins, who is heading into the final season of his current deal with the Vikings.

As noted by Garafolo, Cousins is due $15 million of a $20 million roster bonus on March 23 (the remaining $5 million is due in September). The roster bonus provides a "soft deadline" but there is little momentum toward a deal, Garafolo added.

Minnesota has already parted ways with longtime Vikings Adam Thielen and Eric Kendricks as the club looks to get out from being over $7.4 million (as of Sunday) on the salary cap.

Cousins, who earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection in 2022, is due $10 million in base salary this upcoming season along with the aforementioned roster bonus.