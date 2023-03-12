Around the NFL

No extension imminent for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins going into contract year

Published: Mar 12, 2023 at 03:59 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Though quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have engaged in extension talks, no agreement is on the horizon.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday nothing is imminent in terms of an extension for Cousins, who is heading into the final season of his current deal with the Vikings.

As noted by Garafolo, Cousins is due $15 million of a $20 million roster bonus on March 23 (the remaining $5 million is due in September). The roster bonus provides a "soft deadline" but there is little momentum toward a deal, Garafolo added.

Minnesota has already parted ways with longtime Vikings Adam Thielen and Eric Kendricks as the club looks to get out from being over $7.4 million (as of Sunday) on the salary cap.

Cousins, who earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection in 2022, is due $10 million in base salary this upcoming season along with the aforementioned roster bonus.

Almost a year ago to the date, Cousins signed a one-year extension with the club. At some point, he'll sign a remarkable seventh contract of his career. However, despite coming off one of the better years of his career, that might not be anytime soon.

Related Content

news

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham in talks with several teams following workout

Several clubs are in talks with the free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham following his workout on Friday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders signing DT Daron Payne to four-year, $90 million contract

The Washington Commanders are signing defensive tackle Daron Payne to a four-year, $90 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

Rams trading All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins for third-round pick, TE Hunter Long

The Los Angeles Rams are trading All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, per sources.

news

Bills, All-Pro LB Matt Milano agree to terms on two-year extension

The Buffalo Bills and All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano have agreed to terms on a contract extension through the 2026 season, the team announced Sunday.

news

Buccaneers expected to target QB Baker Mayfield as potential starter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to target Baker Mayfield, who's coming off 2022 stints with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angles Rams, as a potential starting quarterback option, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.

news

LB Shaq Thompson agrees to terms to remain with Panthers on reworked two-year contract

Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson has agreed to terms on a reworked contract to remain with Carolina, the team announced Saturday. Thompson's new contract is for two years, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

news

CB Darius Slay 'did not ask to be traded,' but there's 'no bad blood' with Eagles over potential move

The Eagles have given cornerback Darius Slay permission to seek a trade with other teams. Although Slay wants it known he did not ask for a move, there is no bad blood with Philadelphia over a potential move.

news

Newly signed QB Derek Carr excited to lead 'explosive' Saints offense

Newly signed Saints QB Derek Carr details the many factors that led him to signing with New Orleans during Saturday's introductory press conference.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill wins 60-meter race at USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill won the men's 60-meter race at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday with a time of 6.70 seconds.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE