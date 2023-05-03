Around the NFL

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins says he has to 'earn the right' to stay in Minnesota

Published: May 03, 2023 at 02:06 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kirk Cousins enters the final year of his contract with the Minnesota Vikings undeterred about his future.

The 35-year-old quarterback said on Wednesday that he hopes to remain in Minnesota for the duration of his career but understands his play this season will determine how that unfolds.

"I want to be in Minnesota. That's kind of a no-brainer," Cousins told reporters. "So, hopefully, we can earn the right to do that."

After six years in Washington, Cousins enters his sixth season with the Vikings. On Wednesday, he repeated several times his focus isn't on the future but rather on the present, ramping up for the upcoming season.

Related Links

"I don't think you go there," Cousins said when asked if he thinks about it potentially being his final season in Minnesota. "I think it's healthiest to be present. To be focused on Phase 2, Wednesday, and live right now in the moment. And again, when you do that, you just do it day after day, and you get to next February, and you say, 'Everything will work out.' It's just best to stay in the present to have March go the way you want it to go."

After reworking Cousins' contract multiple times in previous offseasons, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah elected not to touch the QB's deal this year, despite salary cap restrictions. The decision put Cousins in a position to be a free agent next season.

It's not a situation that bothers the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

"This is my fourth time in this league going into a season with free agency on the horizon," Cousins said. "My fourth year after my rookie contract, the two years in Washington after that, and now this. So I would just say that to say, it's more the norm than the exception. The exception is that you have something penciled in for future years. Most of our locker room has no idea what is coming in three or months, let alone three or four years or next year. So, I feel like I'm one of the guys, if you will. We're all in this together, and that's the way this league works."

Cousins led the Vikings to a 13-4 record and NFC North title last season, thanks largely to a host of one-score wins.

Despite Cousins entering the final year of his deal, Minnesota didn't draft a quarterback high in the draft, selecting developmental prospect Jaren Hall from BYU in the fifth round. That takes a modicum of pressure off Cousins this year and adds to the question of how the Vikings will answer the long-term questions at the position.

Cousins isn't bothered by the Vikings allowing him to get into a proverbial lame-duck season and is focused on simply performing at his best on the gridiron.

"I think in this league, there should never be entitlement," he said. "You've always got to go play, and teams can do whatever they want to do. That's their prerogative. You just go to work, you do the best you can, and I'm encouraged and excited because I do think I have a good football ahead of me. So, gotta go out there and earn that. But I feel positive about the future looking forward."

Related Content

news

Ravens signing CB Rock Ya-Sin to one-year deal worth up to $6 million

The Ravens and former Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin have agreed to terms on one-year deal.

news

Titans HC Mike Vrabel to be enshrined in Patriots Hall of Fame

Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame as the 34th inductee, the franchise announced Wednesday.

news

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce to face off against NBA's Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson in 'The Match'

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce will hit the links with Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in 'The Match' on June 29.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill feels 'a little bit of déjà vu' after Will Levis selection, not focused on rookie QB

Last year after the draft, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill answered questions about the club trading up to add Malik Willis in the third round. This year, he was asked to discuss the Titans trading up for Will Levis in the second round.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets agree to terms with Randall Cobb on one-year deal, reunite former Packers WR with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers got another buddy a job. The Jets agreed to terms Wednesday with veteran receiver Randall Cobb on a one-year contract, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

news

Niners signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen

The San Francisco 49ers have added another quarterback to the fray. The Niners are signing veteran QB Brandon Allen, per NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: Tristan Wirfs moving to LT not completely 'etched in stone yet'

After the Buccaneers didn't select a left tackle during the 2023 NFL Draft, the presumption was that star OT Tristan Wirfs would switch from the right to the left side. GM Jason Licht threw cold water on that move Tuesday.

news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco: Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson contracts not a 'blueprint' affecting Justin Herbert negotiations

Within the past 16 days, Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson agreed to new, massive long-term contracts. But despite the general thought being that recent QB contracts are a "blueprint" for other teams' deals, Chargers GM Tom Telesco is not focusing on that while negotiating a possible Justin Herbert deal.

news

Raheem Mostert: HC Mike McDaniel 'apologetic' Dolphins didn't run the ball enough last season

Running back Raheem Mostert said head coach Mike McDaniel apologized to him in exit interviews for the Dolphins not running more in 2022, something Miami will be looking to improve upon this season.

news

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon on tampering call: 'It's a mistake that we made'

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon issued an apology Tuesday for prohibited contact with general manager Monti Ossenfort prior to his hiring that led to the team having to trade third-round picks with the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More