State of the 2023 Washington Commanders: Pivotal year for Ron Rivera, Sam Howell and Co.

Quarterback: Sam Howell. Ron Rivera seems committed to going with the 2022 fifth-round pick to start the season. Does this strike you as risky business? Well, it's worth pointing out that Brock Purdy's stunning emergence last season in San Francisco has given life to late-round QBs. Of course, Tom Brady kinda did that first. Shoot, Tony Romo wasn't even drafted. And Mike White enjoyed modest success last year as a former fifth-rounder. To his credit, Howell made one start last season and was actually pretty good, guiding Washington to a 26-6 win over Dallas in Week 18. So why not give him a shot at this point, eh? I'm into it.

But the question I keep coming back to for Rivera: Is this really the best way to get after it if you're trying to save your job? That's why the signing of journeyman QB Jacoby Brissett is so interesting. Brissett is an A+ backup quarterback, but isn't a franchise guy. It will be fascinating to see how long a rope Howell gets. If the kid struggles, how quickly will Rivera look to bring in the veteran reliever?

Projected 2023 MVP: Terry McLaurin, wide receiver. He's one of the most underappreciated players in the league right now, having logged three straight 1,000-yard seasons despite Washington's revolving door at the game's most important position. It's like vintage Allen Robinson, where McLaurin's production is all the more amazing when you consider the number -- and caliber -- of quarterbacks delivering him the football. Can Howell-to-McLaurin become the connection that sticks?

New face to know: Tim Demorat, quarterback. Here is an undrafted free-agent signee who made some noise at rookie minicamp by throwing bombs to receivers. There is a scenario -- remember last year in Washington? -- where the fans turn on the top two passers on the depth chart and demand Demorat gets in a game. And if you're scratching your head because you've never heard of this guy, he went to Fordham. FORDHAM!