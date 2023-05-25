Ron Rivera on declining Commanders DE Chase Young's fifth-year option: 'He gets it'

Over the past two seasons, Young's played in just 12 of a possible 34 games after his 2021 campaign was cut short by an ACL tear . With Young now facing a contract year and a critical point in his still-young career, Rivera is hoping the situation brings out the best in the former DROTY.

"(Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio) came out and said, you know, this is about production-based business and you have to produce," Rivera said. "If you wanna look at a great example, that's what Daron (Payne) did. You know, our intent is to keep our guys. Guys that produce for us, we want them to be around, want them to be part of what we're doing, so that's pretty much just been the message and I believe he's adapted to it very nicely and he's working hard. I'll be excited to see him when he has to be here. So, again, he's been on top of things."