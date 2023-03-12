Commanders signing DT Daron Payne to four-year, $90 million contract

After having his fifth-year option exercised by the club ahead of the 2022 season rather than agreeing to an extension then, Payne carried on to make his first Pro Bowl and set career highs aplenty. He posted 11.5 sacks, fourth-most among interior DLs, after accumulating 14.5 in his previous four campaigns.

His tackles (64), tackles for loss (18), quarterback hits (20) and pass deflections (five) were also career-best marks.

Besides being a continued menace alongside fellow Pro Bowl DT Jonathan Allen, Payne signing a long-term deal projects to provide Washington durability at the position.

Entering his age-26 season, Payne has played in 81 of 82 possible games since joining the Commanders as the No. 13 overall pick in 2018.