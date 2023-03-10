NFC free agency needs: Cowboys, Giants, Packers among teams that must prioritize wide receiver

Needs: QB, Edge, LB

QB, Edge, LB Cap space: $62,926,591





General manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith enter their third offseason as the franchise's primary decision-makers. In 2021, they retained Matt Ryan for his 14th season. In 2022, they traded Ryan, signed Marcus Mariota and drafted Desmond Ridder. This offseason, following the recent release of Mariota, they'll have to decide if Ridder is the guy or whether to double down at the position with either a veteran or 2023 draft pick. The jury is still out on Ridder, who started the team's last four games in 2022. In those contests, Ridder's passing efficiency declined the farther he threw the ball. Ridder’s +1.1 completion percentage over expected on passes thrown under 10 air yards dropped to -3.8 percent on intermediate throws (10-19 air yards) and -4.6 percent on throws beyond 20 air yards. For perspective, Ridder completed only two of his nine deep pass attempts. Whether the Falcons decide to acquire a veteran in free agency or select one with one of their nine draft picks, the quarterback room is almost certain to have a new face come OTAs in May.





The defense needs significant improvement at multiple positions, particularly along the front seven. Last season, the unit generated pressure on only 22 percent of dropbacks, the second-lowest rate in the league (ahead of only the Bears). A long-standing issue with this roster, the Eagles had more sacks last season (70) than the Falcons have had over the last three combined (68). New defensive coordinator Ryan Nielson, who replaces retired Dean Pees, comes over from a Saints staff that has placed a premium on edge rushers with early draft picks in recent years (Marcus Davenport in 2018 and Payton Turner in 2021). The Falcons may consider similar plans with the No. 8 overall pick come April. The linebacker position is another area of concern, especially with Rashaan Evans, who allowed -5.1 fewer receptions in coverage than expected, seventh-best among linebackers with 50-plus targets, set to become an unrestricted free agent.