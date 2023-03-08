2023 NFL free agency: Six ideal player-team fits based on win-share projections

PROJECTED TO ADD: 4.2 wins





Computer vision shows that Garoppolo's average time to throw on downs where pressure was entering his field of vision was 2.32 seconds over the 2021 and '22 seasons, which was the eighth-fastest rate in the NFL in that span. Couple that with his 8.3 yards per attempt overall during that same time, and there’s a convincing case to be made that he's adept at creating opportunities for gains. I bring that up because the Texans' forecasted offensive line is not as strong as the one Garoppolo played behind with the 49ers. Pressure information is key to assessing Jimmy G's fit in Houston. Using a sample of QBs over the past five seasons, I found that time to throw on downs where pressure is coming is optimized when it’s close to 2.3 seconds. That's just enough time for a play to develop and for receivers to uncover, but not so much time that a non-elite QB could be tempted into making overly dangerous throws.





The math on free agents overall suggests that when players reunite with prior coaches, even with coaches from other side of the ball, their learning curve is reduced. Among the familiar faces in Houston: new head coach DeMeco Ryans, who was last the defensive coordinator in San Francisco, and new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, who served as a passing game coordinator for the Niners last season.





Garoppolo also has prior history with Jets' coach Robert Saleh (Ryans' predecessor in San Francisco) and Raiders coach Josh McDaniels (who worked with him in New England). Were he to sign in New York, Garoppolo would add slightly more wins (4.44) than he would in Houston. That's still far short of what Aaron Rodgers would bring to Gang Green (5.67), but should Rodgers' discussions with the Jets fall through, Garoppolo would be the next-best option. As for the Raiders, Garoppolo's win share (4.19) is slightly edged out by his projected mark in Houston. (I should note, too, that Garoppolo's win-share added in San Francisco, 4.21, tops the number above, but it seems unlikely that he would end up with the Niners again.)





Finally, there's the matter of Houston potentially adding a rookie quarterback (the Texans own the second and 12th overall choices in the 2023 NFL Draft) to the fold. Even if the team were to go that route, signing Garoppolo would help. When the projection is adjusted so that he splits snaps 50-50 with one of Daniel Jeremiah's top-three QBs in the draft, Garoppolo still averages 3.53 wins added.