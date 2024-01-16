NFL playoffs: Which remaining AFC/NFC teams are most likely to win Super Bowl LVIII?

AFC NO. 3 SEED | 12-6





Odds to win Super Bowl: +700

Odds to win conference: +310





In the frigid cold against the Dolphins, Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice became the first rookie in NFL history to have eight-plus receptions and 130-plus yards in a playoff game. (He added a TD.) Isiah Pacheco was also very effective, logging 75-plus scrimmage yards for the fifth time in his past six games, while Travis Kelce extended his streak of playoff games with at least 70 yards to 10.





Patrick Mahomes faced Cover 0 on 41.9% of his dropbacks on Saturday, the highest rate in a game in his career, and his performance took a notable hit: Mahomes completed seven of 18 passes for 74 yards with a passer rating of 51.6 against Cover 0, while being pressured 10 times. On all other dropbacks, Mahomes completed 16 of 23 passes for 188 yards with a passer rating of 108.6, while being pressured five times. The absence of Miami's top three edge rushers likely drove this strategy. But it's worth wondering if others will learn something about the effectiveness of the approach taken by the Dolphins, who logged a blitz rate of 48.8% after Mahomes was blitzed in the regular season at a league-low rate of 20.3%.

The Chiefs defense has been the team's strong suit all season, and Super Wild Card Weekend was no exception. Of their 13 total pressures, six were classified as quick pressures, which goes to show that they knew their assignment versus the Dolphins' quick-passing QB, Tua Tagovailoa, and executed well.

One area Kansas City must account for heading into the Divisional Round matchup with Buffalo is the run game, on both sides. The Bills ranked first in rushing EPA in the regular season with a robust mark of 33.3, while the Chiefs ranked fifth, but with a relatively paltry figure of -0.7 (only four teams had positive rushing EPA in the regular season). As unsexy as it may sound, it's possible that the team that runs best wins.