NFL playoffs: Which AFC/NFC teams are most likely to hit Super Bowl LVIII? Who'll lift Lombardi Trophy?

AFC NO. 6 SEED | 11-6





Odds to win Super Bowl: +1700

Odds to win AFC: +800





There were promising signs for the Dolphins in 2023. Tua Tagovailoa was pressured at the lowest rate in the league (25.4%), which had a lot to do with how fast he got the ball out of his hands. Tagovailoa racked up 1,199 yds on quick (under 2.5 seconds) passes of 10-plus air yards this season, which is the most in the NGS era. On defense, Miami finished the regular season with the third-most pressures (266). So what's with the low probability that they'll escape the AFC, let alone reach the Super Bowl? I'm going to put this in bold: Injuries drove their chances of winning the conference down. When I run the model presuming a fully healthy squad for Miami, the figure more than triples. The Dolphins might simply be dealing with more injuries than they can overcome at this point.