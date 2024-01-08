The First Read: What to like, dislike about all 14 NFL playoff teams; final MVP rankings for 2023 season

What to like: The Ravens claimed the title of the league’s best team with their stellar play over the past month. They mailed in the regular-season finale by resting key starters in Saturday’s loss to Pittsburgh, but the previous two weeks cemented them as favorites to make this year’s Super Bowl. They blew out Miami by 37 points. They went into San Francisco and beat a dominant 49ers team by 14. Baltimore also has the likely Most Valuable Player (quarterback Lamar Jackson is in position to take that award for the second time in his career) leading the best offense he’s ever had around him, a defense that was the stingiest in the league and excellent special teams. Baltimore exploded on the rest of the NFL in the second half of the season. It now has its best chance to win a championship since Jackson arrived in 2018.





What not to like: Recent playoff history. The only reason anybody would question the Ravens is their lack of postseason success lately. They held the No. 1 seed in 2019 -- back when Jackson won his first MVP award -- and promptly suffered a painful upset to Tennessee in the Divisional Round. Baltimore also has only one playoff win with Jackson, and it’s hard to forget how injuries compromised him and this team at the end of the last two seasons. I get it -- every year is different. The Ravens had better hope that is indeed the case once they finish their first-round bye and start playing again in a couple weeks.





Playoff projection: This isn’t the same Ravens team that fell apart in that loss to the Titans in January of 2020. Jackson is a much better passer and the weapons around him are far more dangerous. They’ll capitalize on home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and then beat whomever the NFC offers up in the Super Bowl. This team isn’t losing again this season.