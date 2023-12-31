Around the NFL

CeeDee Lamb sets Cowboys' single-season record for receptions, receiving yards in win over Lions 

Published: Dec 31, 2023 at 07:29 AM
Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made history on Saturday night against the Lions.

The 24-year-old officially set the Cowboys' franchise record for both receptions (122) and receiving yards (1,651) in a single season.

"It's a real moment," Lamb said after the win, via the team transcript. "Obviously, shout out to my guys, you know we continue to work, continue to be able to continue to grow. And I mean the show, I wouldn't be able to do any of without them, and I'm looking forward to keeping it going."

It didn't take very long for Lamb to get going. He tied Michael Irvin's receptions record in style with his 111th of the season on his second grab of the night, an astonishing 92-yard touchdown that at one point looked like a potential safety. Instead, Dak Prescott dodged a blitz while in the end zone and sent the ball deep toward Lamb, who caught it past a falling defender and cruised the rest of the way to score.

It was the longest offensive play by any team in the NFL entering Week 17, and it was the Cowboys' second-longest play in team history, per NFL Research.

"Shoutout Dak for using his legs," Lamb said of the sequence. "I just did what I could to stay available and once he gave me the opportunity, I took it."

He broke the tie with another catch in the second frame, and after entering the game trailing Irvin by 179 receiving yards, he managed to pass him in that category on an 11-yard reception in the fourth quarter, his 10th of the night to that point.

As he has all season, Lamb used the prime-time matchup to again prove how vital he is to Dallas' offense, posting a career-high 227 receiving yards on 13 receptions. He joined Michael Thomas (2019) as the only players in NFL history to have six games with 11 or more receptions in a single season.

To top it all of, he also fielded Detroit's last-ditch onside kick to seal the result.

The Cowboys just squeaked by with a 20-19 win, but the victory nonetheless means there's still a chance at the NFC East title. If Dallas wins its Week 18 matchup against the Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles drop either of their remaining two games, Lamb and Co. will take back the division.

Regardless of how that plays out, Lamb's stellar season is now in the history books, and he's gaining momentum as playoff action nears.

