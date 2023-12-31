2023 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Lions-Cowboys on Saturday night

FULL BOX SCORE﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





Lions' courage knows no bounds. After marching 75 yards within the final two minutes to get back in a game that was seemingly lost just minutes prior, Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn’t even hesitate to go for the win. Detroit would’ve been celebrating an improbable win thanks to the guts of its head coach had Taylor Decker’s would-be 2-point grab was not negated by him failing to report as eligible, per the post-game pool report. But Campbell didn’t even ponder settling for overtime from the 7-yard line, trotting his offense back out there only to be faced with the same decision again after an offsides penalty on Micah Parsons on the next play gave the Lions a final try. Their third attempt for the win -- this time from the 3 -- fell incomplete, concluding a wild and crazy sequence that had everyone in Dallas on the edge of their seats had they not already left them minutes earlier. It didn’t work out for Campbell this time, but those are the consequences of a coach fearless enough to neglect conventional wisdom. It’s a characteristic we’ve seen all season from Campbell’s Lions, beginning with Week 1’s triumph over the defending Super Bowl champions and throughout a 2023 season that has seen several chances taken and no effs given. Keep this in mind when the NFC North champions look to win Detroit’s first playoff game in 30-plus years in the coming weeks. Dallas nearly blew its perfect home record. How did the Lions nearly pull off an improbable win you ask? Look no further than the Cowboys’ final possession after Donovan Wilson’s interception with 2:11 left to play. Needing to convert just one first down to seal the victory, a tripping penalty pitted the Cowboys with a first-and-25 coming out of the two-minute warning. An 11-yard completion forced Detroit to use its second timeout, but the passes kept coming for some reason. An incomplete deep shot on the next play was a head-scratcher that perhaps could’ve been argued as a go-for-the-win decision, but the wayward pass wasn’t nearly close and it saved the Lions a much-needed timeout and precious seconds on the clock. They used that last TO after the Cowboys’ final completion on third-and-long, setting up Brandon Aubrey’s 43-yarder to make it a 7-point lead. Those points ended up being the difference as the Cowboys defense proceeded to get shredded on a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with some time to spare. Despite the win, it wasn’t a good look for Mike McCarthy’s squad and it will be the type of fine-tuning needed in the postseason. CeeDee Lamb notches best statistical receiving season in Cowboys history. With 13 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown on Saturday night, the Cowboys’ star wideout became the franchise’s new single-season record holder in both receptions (122) and receiving yards (1,651), breaking both of Hall of Famer Michael Irvin’s marks. Lamb’s night was highlighted by an incredible 92-yard TD that came on a heads-up play by both the receiver and Dak Prescott. Evading an oncoming blitz by the Lions, Prescott broke free of a would-be safety and rolled out to the right, heaving it 50 yards off one leg toward Lamb, who left his defender in the dust on the broken play. Lamb was sensational on a night where the Cowboys’ run game had seen better days and the performance was a continuation of his career-best campaign.





NFL Research: CeeDee Lamb’s 92-yard TD reception is the longest offensive play by any team so far in the 2023 season (entering Sunday, Week 17).





Next Gen stat of the day: Jameson Williams reached a top speed of 21.48 mph on his 63-yard reception, his fastest as a ball-carrier of his career, and the fastest by a Lions ball-carrier since Andre Roberts in Week 4, 2016 (21.58 mph).



