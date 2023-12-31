2023 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Sunday's games





Nick Shook's takeaways:





Ravens drop another scoring bomb. Fresh off a statement win in which Baltimore scored at will against San Francisco, the Ravens did one better Sunday, dropping an outrageous 56 points on a Dolphins defense that resembled a colander more than a professional unit responsible for limiting an opponent. With Lamar Jackson leading the way, Baltimore made it look easy, scoring four touchdowns on its first five possessions, and finishing with eight end zone trips. Much like they did against the 49ers, the Ravens capitalized on turnovers, turning two of their three takeaways into scores. And even without the turnovers, the Ravens simply couldn't be denied. This is the well-oiled machine most expected to see when Todd Monken took over as offensive coordinator, and he earned his extended face time on the CBS broadcast Sunday. Dolphins fail to keep up with elite opponent. Miami had finally cleared a pesky hurdle last week by defeating Dallas, but perhaps that win was nothing more than fool's gold, because it was outclassed by Baltimore Sunday. The Dolphins started strong, going 75 yards in eight plays for an emphatic opening-drive touchdown, but small errors -- Tyreek Hill Tua Tagovailoa Lamar Jackson adds another bullet to MVP resume. Jackson has quickly built momentum in the most valuable player race in recent weeks, and on Sunday, he followed up a stellar performance in San Francisco with a perfect outing. Perfect is the proper descriptor, thanks to his perfect 158.3 passer rating earned by completing 18 of 21 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Jackson looked like he was playing backyard football at times, dropping to pass, extending plays and finding targets so wide open it was fair to wonder if Miami had 11 defenders on the field. Everything worked for the Ravens, who are firing on all cylinders entering the final week of the season -- one in which Jackson just might win the league's top individual award.





Next Gen stat of the game: The blitz was useless against Lamar Jackson Sunday, as the quarterback completed 5 of 6 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns against Miami's blitz in the first half. It was Jackson's most passing yards against the blitz in any half of his career.

NFL Research: Lamar Jackson moved into a tie for the most games with a perfect passer rating in NFL history (three), joining the likes of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner and Ben Roethlisberger.





