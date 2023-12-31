2023 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
EARLY WINDOW
- Baltimore Ravens 56, Miami Dolphins 19
- Buffalo Bills 27, New England Patriots 21
- Chicago Bears 37, Atlanta Falcons 17
- Houston Texans 26, Tennessee Titans 3
- Indianapolis Colts 23, Las Vegas Raiders 20
- Jacksonville Jaguars 26, Carolina Panthers 0
- Los Angeles Rams 26, New York Giants 25
- Arizona Cardinals 35 Philadelphia Eagles 31
- New Orleans Saints 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13
- San Francisco 49ers 27 Washington Commanders 10
LATE WINDOW
SUNDAY NIGHT
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- Ravens drop another scoring bomb. Fresh off a statement win in which Baltimore scored at will against San Francisco, the Ravens did one better Sunday, dropping an outrageous 56 points on a Dolphins defense that resembled a colander more than a professional unit responsible for limiting an opponent. With Lamar Jackson leading the way, Baltimore made it look easy, scoring four touchdowns on its first five possessions, and finishing with eight end zone trips. Much like they did against the 49ers, the Ravens capitalized on turnovers, turning two of their three takeaways into scores. And even without the turnovers, the Ravens simply couldn't be denied. This is the well-oiled machine most expected to see when Todd Monken took over as offensive coordinator, and he earned his extended face time on the CBS broadcast Sunday.
- Dolphins fail to keep up with elite opponent. Miami had finally cleared a pesky hurdle last week by defeating Dallas, but perhaps that win was nothing more than fool's gold, because it was outclassed by Baltimore Sunday. The Dolphins started strong, going 75 yards in eight plays for an emphatic opening-drive touchdown, but small errors -- Tyreek Hill's bobble of a would-be touchdown catch, Tua Tagovailoa's two interceptions -- piled up and eventually buried them. For the first time in a while, Miami's aggressive, high-flying offense was neutralized, and their style of play ended up hurting them. The 375 yards gained felt hollow, given that they scored just 19 points. And by the third quarter, it became clear they didn't belong in the same stadium as the Ravens, a painful reality to confront in Week 17.
- Lamar Jackson adds another bullet to MVP resume. Jackson has quickly built momentum in the most valuable player race in recent weeks, and on Sunday, he followed up a stellar performance in San Francisco with a perfect outing. Perfect is the proper descriptor, thanks to his perfect 158.3 passer rating earned by completing 18 of 21 passes for 321 yards and five touchdowns. Jackson looked like he was playing backyard football at times, dropping to pass, extending plays and finding targets so wide open it was fair to wonder if Miami had 11 defenders on the field. Everything worked for the Ravens, who are firing on all cylinders entering the final week of the season -- one in which Jackson just might win the league's top individual award.
Next Gen stat of the game: The blitz was useless against Lamar Jackson Sunday, as the quarterback completed 5 of 6 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns against Miami's blitz in the first half. It was Jackson's most passing yards against the blitz in any half of his career.
NFL Research: Lamar Jackson moved into a tie for the most games with a perfect passer rating in NFL history (three), joining the likes of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner and Ben Roethlisberger.
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Bills offense struggles, but gets key win. The Bills took care of business as far as the playoffs are concerned, even if there’s work left to do, beating the Patriots after their shocking loss in Foxboro earlier this season. But it wasn’t easy. Josh Allen struggled to get into a groove early, completing only two of his first 11 pass attempts for 5 yards. The protection was shaky early. There were at least four dropped passes on Allen’s first 20 pass attempts, but he also misfired on multiple passes. Basically, the whole operation was out of sync as the Patriots threw a bunch of man-coverage looks at the Bills. Thankfully, the defense forced four first-half turnovers to give Buffalo a 20-14 halftime lead. Allen caught lightning in a bottle on the opening touchdown drive of the third quarter – strangely, Stefon Diggs wasn’t on the field for any of it – to take a 13-point lead. When Diggs reappeared on the following drive, Allen overthrew him on what could have been an 88-yard TD. Midway through the fourth quarter, Allen almost cost his team dearly with a careless fumble at midfield – one he was lucky Buffalo recovered. The Bills moved the ball better in the second half, and Allen ran for two scores, but the Patriots made Buffalo work for every play.
- Bailey Zappe rallied after awful start, but Patriots must consider other QB options. It’s clear the Patriots are headed toward another QB crossroads this offseason, given the benching of Mac Jones and the inconsistencies of Zappe, even as he’s rallied the team multiple times. Zappe was responsible for three of the Patriots’ four turnovers, all on interceptions. The first two (both in the first nine-plus minutes of the game) led to 10 Buffalo points, and the third was a pick-six. Even with the Patriots returning the opening kickoff 98 yards for a stunning touchdown, Zappe’s turnovers (plus Pharaoh Brown’s fumble) put the Patriots behind at the half. Who knows what the future holds for the Patriots, from Bill Belichick on down? Belichick returning might increase the chances of Zappe getting a shot to start next season, but the Patriots must bring in serious competition. He was sharper in the second half but threw for only 96 yards and took two of his three sacks as the Patriots’ comeback came up short. There were problems all over for the Patriots Sunday, and missing a field goal (and a delay of game on a second would-be try) didn’t help. Zappe might be the kind of QB who thrives on a loaded roster, but that’s not where the Patriots are now – and likely won’t be after one offseason.
- Rasul Douglas leads Bills’ strong defensive effort. Looking back, how big a steal was Douglas? The Packers weren’t out of contention when they sent the cornerback and a 2024 fifth-rounder to Buffalo for a 2024 third-rounder. Douglas has become the alpha dog of the cornerback room and has vastly improved the play and flexibility of this defense. He helped force Zappe’s first INT by making a play on the ball, which was corralled by a diving Ed Oliver. Douglas stepped in front of Zappe’s pass for DeVante Parker for his first interception and then pounced on Zappe’s errant pass for a pick-six, brilliantly weaving his way through the Patriots’ offensive players for a score. In a game where Buffalo was struggling offensively, it needed every one of these plays. He also almost came up with a fumble recovery, but the play was called back by penalty. It was also a big game for Oliver, who had a diving pick and a sack, dominating up front. That’s two smart recent moves by general manager Brandon Beane – trading for Douglas and signing Oliver long term – that are keeping the Bills’ defense playing at a high level.
Next Gen stat of the game: Jalen Reagor reached a top speed of 20.62 mph on his 98-yard kick-return TD, the fastest speed by a Patriots ball carrier this season. In pursuit of Reagor, Bills kicker Tyler Bass reached 20.58 mph, the fastest play by a kicker in the NGS era (since 2016).
NFL Research: Josh Allen has eight rushing touchdowns over his past five games (Weeks 12-17), which made him the first QB in the Super Bowl Era with eight or more rushing TDs in a five-game span.
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Justin Fields thrives, making Bears’ offseason decision more fascinating. Fields carved up a pretty good Falcons defense Sunday, throwing for a touchdown and rushing for another as the Bears dominated Atlanta from start to finish. He could have had more production, too, but Tyler Scott failed to haul in two targets – one good throw, the other terrific – in the end zone. There’s still the issue of the offense bogging down at times, especially when the Bears have gotten past the scripted part of the game plan, but Sunday was a far more complete offensive performance than we’ve seen in recent weeks. Everyone knows what is at stake with one game remaining in the season. Fields is entering an offseason where Chicago must decide on his future. There’s the fifth-year-option decision, and Fields is eligible for a contract extension. The Bears also have major draft assets that could lead them to prefer a flashier, newer passer. But Fields is doing everything he can to convince the Bears to keep him and use that ammunition to build around him. Since the win over Washington, they’ve won five of his eight starts with three close losses to contending teams.
- Falcons guaranteed losing record. The Falcons fell behind early as the defense allowed three TD drives of 60-plus yards in the Bears’ first four possessions. Atlanta’s offense was equally as disappointing, with missed field-goal attempts on its first two promising drives and two three-and-outs and an interception to close out the first half. Without the one-play, 75-yard TD drive (a Tyler Allgeier catch and run), it would have been 21-zip at halftime. This came after a report Sunday morning from the NFL Insiders that Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot were likely to return in 2024. The Falcons have not been knocked out of the playoffs yet thanks in part to Tampa Bay’s loss Sunday. But their lack of execution and urgency early cost them. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke played a very solid game last week against the Colts but was overmatched in Chicago, throwing three picks – all inside his own 40-yard line – before Desmond Ridder replaced him, throwing his own pick for good measure.
- Future looking brighter in Chicago. It was a good day on the field for the Bears, who dominated the Falcons. But it was also a good day off the field, too. Before kickoff, the NFL Insiders reported that head coach Matt Eberflus – barring disaster – was likely to return in 2024. Sunday’s performance likely only improved those chances. And before the Bears even finished their game off, they were awarded the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, thanks to Carolina losing. The Fields decision hovers over everything that happens this offseason, and we still don’t know the future of general manager Ryan Poles, so there’s plenty to sort out. But Poles set the team up with the fruitful pre-draft trade a year ago, which already has given Chicago two critical building blocks on offense with wide receiver DJ Moore and right tackle Darnell Wright. The Bears have two first-round picks, including the first overall selection that could, depending on which underclassmen declare, be even more valuable than last year’s was. Since the 0-4 start, the Bears have gone 7-5 with a plus-49 point differential, and that includes a four-game stretch that Fields missed. The arrow is pointing up for the Bears.
Next Gen stat of the game: Justin Fields faced his lowest pressure rate in a game this season (35.9%) against the Falcons. Most of his production came on longer dropbacks (257 of 268 passing yards on dropbacks over 2.5 seconds).
NFL Research: Bears WR DJ Moore had nine receptions on 13 targets for 159 receiving yards (his second-most receiving yards in a game this season) and a receiving touchdown Sunday against the Falcons. Moore has reached the 1,300-yard mark for the first time in his career, moving into fifth place all time for most receiving yards in a Bears season – 1 yard behind Jeff Graham (1,301 in 1995). Moore needs 208 receiving yards in Week 18 to tie Brandon Marshall for the franchise’s all-time single-season receiving mark.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- Texans get mojo back with C.J. Stroud. After a couple of weeks of painful offensive showings, Houston rediscovered the production level that has powered much of their 2023 turnaround. Stroud completed 24 of 32 passes for 213 yards, and the Texans finished with 312 yards of offense while largely riding out the final quarter of Sunday's game. It came in familiar fashion, with Nico Collins leading the Texans in receiving and Devin Singletary carrying the load on the ground. The lone difference: Houston struggled on third down and mustered just one offensive touchdown. But Stroud's return provided Houston with more than mere hope when possessing the ball and, in a game against an offensively challenged opponent, that was more than enough to help them get back to winning.
- Titans crawling toward finish. Will Levis' return lasted less than two quarters, and by halftime, Tennessee had gained just 79 yards as an offense. At one point, a 32-yard Ryan Tannehill pass to Chris Moore nearly doubled Tennessee's total output in one play. Tannehill put together a solid day in relief of Levis, but the play that knocked Levis out -- a Jerry Hughes strip-sack and fumble-recovery touchdown by Sheldon Rankins -- typified the afternoon for the Titans, a team playing like the offseason can't come soon enough. Tennessee was dominated in the trenches and failed to produce a legitimate offensive threat, essentially just watching the time pass from the start of Sunday's game through its conclusion. They've fought amid adversity at times this season, but they're just not an inspired operation at this point, and will have plenty of needs to address this offseason.
- Houston's defense returns to form. Will Anderson is coming on strong as the season nears its conclusion, adding two sacks to his rookie total of seven on Sunday. The fashion in which they occurred -- on consecutive plays to end the first half -- underscored a dominant day for the Texans, who surrendered 168 yards to Tannehill, but prevented Tennessee from reaching the end zone. The Titans entered Houston's red zone once all afternoon, went 1 for 12 on third down and finished with 187 yards of total offense. After getting detonated by Cleveland a week earlier, Houston needed this type of game.
Next Gen stat of the game: C.J. Stroud completed 20 of 22 passes under 10 air yards Sunday, totaling 150 yards and a touchdown in his return to the lineup.
NFL Research: Will Anderson's two sacks helped him set the Texans' franchise record for the most sacks in a season by a rookie with seven.
Michael Baca's takeaways:
- Niners lock up NFC’s No. 1 seed. Brock Purdy had a splendid bounce-back game after last week’s four-interception debacle, leading the 49ers to points on five of seven possessions in Sunday’s win. Purdy was near flawless, completing 22 of 28 passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns and a 124.7 passer rating. With an efficient rushing attack at his side and a clean pocket (zero sacks allowed), Purdy was his usual self, pinpointing his receivers with great accuracy and making the right throws on the fly in the few instances plays were broken. Purdy set a new 49ers single-season franchise mark with 4,280 passing yards on the season. Doing it in 16 games makes the accomplishment all that more satisfying amid his MVP-level campaign. All in all, it was an ideal display for Kyle Shanahan’s well-oiled machine coming off a loss as the 49ers approach another potential Super Bowl run. With Philadelphia falling to Arizona on Sunday, San Francisco earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC with the win and has an opportunity to get some rest before the playoffs in Week 18.
- Sam Howell falters in second half. Fate led the second-year quarterback back into the starting role after being benched this week in favor of Jacoby Brissett, who was inactive due to a hamstring injury. Howell was solid in the first half, completing 9 of 13 passes for 100 yards with a touchdown to keep Washington competitive entering halftime. He smartly keyed in on Terry McLaurin in big situations, connecting with the star wideout four times for 61 yards and a score in the first half. Brian Robinson Jr. (76 scrimmage yards) made life easier for Howell and Co. as a whole, but things took a turn to start the fourth quarter once Howell threw an interception in the red zone, which was the beginning of the end for the Commanders. Howell would throw another bad pick on Washington’s next possession and the 49ers saw how flustered he gets under pressure and without a rushing attack. Howell’s solid start turned into an overall bad outing, finishing 17-of-28 passing for 169 yards (TD, two INTs) and a 60.0 passer rating.
- Chirstian McCaffrey injures calf; Eli Mitchell sees action. San Francisco’s star running back exited in the fourth quarter without returning due to a calf injury. It wasn’t clear when or how McCaffrey suffered the injury, but the 49ers did get a good look at his backup. Mitchell took advantage of the extra playing time, generating 80 yards off 17 carries (4.7 YPC) with a TD and maintaining the 49ers’ offensive prowess to seal the victory. Of course, Deebo Samuel (35 yards off three carries) was a force to be reckoned with out of the backfield in this one and his role was seemingly tempered as the game got away from Washington. Samuel will continue to be San Francisco’s wild card in the postseason and Mitchell offered a nice change of pace on Sunday, but McCaffrey’s calf injury is a cause for concern. Locking in a first-round bye week, however, makes it a great overall afternoon for San Francisco.
Next Gen stat of the game: Brock Purdy was nearly perfect as a passer without pressure against the Commanders, completing 20 of 22 for 206 yards and a touchdown (+13.9% CPOE).
NFL Research: Brock Purdy passed Justin Herbert and tied Russell Wilson for the most games with a 110-plus passer rating in a player’s first two seasons.
LATE WINDOW
