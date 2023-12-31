Around the NFL

Dolphins OLB Bradley Chubb feared to have suffered significant knee injury in loss to Ravens

Published: Dec 31, 2023 at 06:32 PM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

In addition to the sting of losing to the Ravens on Sunday, Miami might also feel the long-term pain of Bradley Chubb's absence.

The Dolphins pass rusher is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury in the 56-19 loss, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday afternoon, per a source.

Rapoport added that Chubb will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

The injury appeared to occur late in the blowout loss, when Ravens running back Melvin Gordon ran towards the left side with Chubb approaching him. As Gordon juked back towards the right, Chubb's right knee appeared to buckle as he tried to do the same, and the outside linebacker went down to the turf.

Chubb stayed down on the field for an extended period before the cart was brought out to take him to the locker room. He was quickly ruled out with a knee injury, and it appears to be a significant loss for a Dolphins team that is headed to the playoffs.

The six-year veteran and four-time Pro Bowler had been impressive in his first full season with the Dolphins, having been traded to Miami during the 2022 season. Through 16 games, Chubb had six forced fumbles, 11 sacks, two passes defensed and 71 tackles.

The Dolphins did receive some good news on a different potential injury for Tua Tagovailoa, who appeared to be favoring his shoulder after a fourth-quarter run and left the game that play, but the Dolphins quarterback said postgame that there was no issue, and that he was "just sore."

The Dolphins could have clinched the AFC East with a win over Baltimore, but will instead enter Week 18 needing to win a head-to-head matchup with the Bills to earn the divisional title. Miami has already clinched at least a wildcard spot, but could go forward into the postseason without one of their team leaders in Chubb.

