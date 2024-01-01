Todd Bowles on Buccaneers' loss to Saints: 'Doesn't matter who we played today ... we wouldn't have won the game'

The loss wiped out a shot to win the division with a week to spare. Now they need a Week 18 victory over Carolina to secure a postseason berth.

"We have to," Bowles said when asked about moving on from the loss, per the official transcript. "It'll sink in today. Obviously, we know we have to win next week. We weren't trying to bring it to next week. Obviously, we wanted to win the one today. We didn't win the one today. We have to come back on Tuesday, and we have to be really focused. We've got to be ready, and we have to execute. [It] doesn't matter who we played today -- a good team, a bad team, a college team, a high school team -- we wouldn't have won the game."

Tampa entered the week knowing they needed one win in their final two games to take the NFC South title. They played like it on Sunday. If Bowles club performs like that in Week 18, a road victory -- even against a two-win Panthers club -- isn't assured.