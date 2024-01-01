NFL announces Week 18 schedule for 2023 season with Bills-Dolphins on 'Sunday Night Football'

The NFL on Sunday night announced its full Week 18 schedule for Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7, and the regular season will come to a close in Miami.
The Buffalo Bills (10-6) and Miami Dolphins (11-5) will square off for the AFC East title on Sunday Night Football.
Week 18 action kicks off with a Saturday doubleheader, however, which features the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) facing the Baltimore Ravens (13-3) at 4:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN, followed by an AFC South showdown featuring the Houston Texans (9-7) at Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN.
Complete Week 18 Schedule
Saturday, Jan. 6
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 4:30 p.m., (ESPN/ABC)
- Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Sunday, Jan. 7
- Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints , 1 p.m. (CBS)
- Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
- Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- New York Jets at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
- Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
- Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
- Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
- Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
- Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
- Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
- Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
- Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
All times Eastern Standard