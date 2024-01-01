Jordan Love on Packers' Week 18 win-and-in scenario: 'Everyone remembers last year'

The Green Bay Packers find themselves in the exact situation that unfolded a year ago: Beat an eliminated division opponent at home in Week 18 to make the postseason tournament.
Last year, the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers came up short against the Detroit Lions. Jordan Love's crew faces a Chicago Bears club that has won four of its past five games.
"The mindset is to go win," Love said via the team's official website after Sunday's 33-10 win over Minnesota. "We know exactly what we have to do, go win next week at home. Everyone remembers last year. We know exactly how it went down, how sick that taste was, losing that game, not making the playoffs. It's a new year. We've had the mentality so far that every game has been a playoff game."
A year ago, the Packers got bested by a young, upstart Lions club at Lambeau Field, with Rodgers' last pass in green and gold being an interception.
In 2022, Matt LaFleur's club used a four-game win streak to get into playoff position before the Week 18 loss. With an uber-young roster, 2023 has been a roller coaster, with three big wins leading into two poor losses before victories in Weeks 16 and 17 set up the win-and-in scenario.
LaFleur will be reminding his team about how last year felt.
"We were in a similar situation a year ago and couldn't get it done," LaFleur said. "Chicago ... has gotten on a roll. I'm sure we're going to get their best shot. They'd love nothing more than to knock us out."
The division rivalry kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET next Sunday from Lambeau Field.