Bears clinch No. 1 pick in 2024 NFL Draft following Panthers' loss to Jaguars

Following a Week 15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina has now lost another two straight, including Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. No matter what happens in the remaining games this season, no other team could finish ahead of the Panthers in the NFL draft tiebreakers.

One year ago, before Chicago traded the pick, Bears GM Ryan Poles said he'd need to be “blown away” to take a quarterback first overall. Justin Fields' 2023 season didn't quite go according to plan, as the Bears lost five of their first six games and Fields missed four games with a thumb injury on his right (throwing) hand. He's returned to action, and though Fields' production remains spotty, the Bears have played better football after the rough start to the season.

But is Fields still their franchise QB? That remains to be seen. Poles and his staff didn't draft Fields, whose fifth-year option must be decided this coming offseason. He's also eligible for a contract extension, but the Bears might feel differently about the situation this time around.

In addition to the Panthers' top pick, Chicago also owns its own first-rounder, which could fall in the top 10 or just outside it. The Bears traded their second-round selection in 2024 to Washington for Montez Sweat, but they will get the Eagles' fourth-rounder as part of a trade on the opening night of the 2023 draft.